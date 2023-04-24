Watch Now
Is smoke on Stroud falling real?
NBC Sports Edge’s Connor Rogers and Eric Froton evaluate what they think the Texans should do at No. 2 and why CJ Stroud may drop.
Up Next
Is patience the right approach for rookie QBs?
Is patience the right approach for rookie QBs?
Connor Rodgers joins Brother From Another to talk about the approach to developing a rookie quarterback and whether teams should move away from instant judgment to a more patient path.
Rodgers gives Jets an exciting window for fans
Rodgers gives Jets an exciting window for fans
NBC's Connor Rodgers talks about whether the New York Jets have the pieces to live up to the hype being heaped upon them.
WAS concern about Bieniemy’s style ‘confusing’
WAS concern about Bieniemy's style 'confusing'
"The NFL Chick" Reeta Hubbard talks about Ron Rivera commenting on the offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy's intense coaching style and why people are concerned about a coach that came from a winning program.
Ravens, Jackson to get good test against WAS
Ravens, Jackson to get good test against WAS
The Baltimore Ravens and the Washington Commanders prepare to face each other in joint practices and 'The NFL Chick' Reeta Hubbard expects Lamar Jackson and the rest of the offense to get a good test from Washington.
Oher’s stunning allegations against Tuohy family
Oher's stunning allegations against Tuohy family
"The NFL Chick" Reeta Hubbard joins Brother From Another to break down Michael Oher's allegations against the Tuohy family and how they may have exploited him out of a lot of money.
CFB’s realignment benefitting schools, not players
CFB's realignment benefitting schools, not players
Michael Smith and Michael Holley talk about the 'sad' transformation in college football and how student-athletes are still getting the short end of the stick in the NIL era.
Smith: Harden is the fool for believing Morey
Smith: Harden is the fool for believing Morey
James Harden called 76ers GM Daryl Morey a liar, but Brother From Another believes the all-star guard is facing the consequences of his own answers.
Lloyd critical of USWNT’s World Cup performance
Lloyd critical of USWNT's World Cup performance
Natalie and Kelsey Nicole Nelson discuss Carli Lloyd's "critical" remarks on the USWNT and explain why she should refrain from commenting on a team that has a different identity from when Lloyd last played.
Magic donate to campaign of DeSantis
Magic donate to campaign of DeSantis
Natalie and Kelsey Nicole Nelson discuss the Orlando Magic making a donation to the campaign of Ron DeSantis and what makes the organization's decision "hypocritical."
Was the 2023 Pro Football HOF class disappointing?
Was the 2023 Pro Football HOF class disappointing?
Mike Jones of The Athletic joins Natalie and Kelsey Nicole Nelson to break down the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 and the players he feels should have made it into the hall this year.
Ware’s national anthem performance ‘wasn’t great’
Ware's national anthem performance 'wasn't great'
Natalie and Kelsey Nicole Nelson are joined by Mike Jones of The Athletic to discuss DeMarcus Ware's national anthem performance at the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.
Ignoring Diggins-Smith’s comments is ‘problematic’
Ignoring Diggins-Smith's comments is 'problematic'
Skylar Diggins-Smith and the Phoenix Mercury have a complicated history, and Natalie and Kelsey Nicole Nelson explain how the Mercury organization has done wrong by one of their star players in the wake of her pregnancy.