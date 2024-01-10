Watch Now
Vrabel's firing creates a situation for Patriots
Michael Smith and Michael Holley analyze Mike Vrabel's dismissal in Tennessee and explain why the former Titans head coach could succeed Bill Belichick as head coach of the New England Patriots.
Up Next
Bulls fans reach ‘new low’ booing the late Krause
Bulls fans reach 'new low' booing the late Krause
Michael Smith and Michael Holley rip the Chicago Bulls fanbase for their unnecessary booing of the late Jerry Krause during his posthumous Ring of Honor induction.
Texans have ‘a superstar at QB’ with Stroud
Texans have 'a superstar at QB' with Stroud
Michael Smith and Michael Holley applaud the Houston Texans for their rebuild job under DeMeco Ryans and rookie sensation C.J. Stroud, who is quickly making a name for himself in the NFL.
‘Heartwarming’ Lions the NFL’s feel-good story
'Heartwarming' Lions the NFL's feel-good story
Michael Smith and Michael Holley get emotional talking about the Detroit Lions' playoff victory against the Los Angeles Rams and discuss the significance of the win not just for the franchise, but for the city, too.
Love proving Packers, Gutekunst right
Love proving Packers, Gutekunst right
Michael Smith and Michael Holley praise the Green Bay Packers' performance against the Dallas Cowboys during Super Wild Card Weekend and give the Packers' front office their flowers for drafting Jordan Love.
Will Jones turn to Belichick to coach Cowboys?
Will Jones turn to Belichick to coach Cowboys?
Michael Smith and Michael Holley debate over the Dallas Cowboy's future following an early playoff exit to the Green Bay Packers, and discuss the possibility of Bill Belichick being the franchise's next head coach.
Smith: Cowboys ‘are irrelevant’ and ‘a sick joke’
Smith: Cowboys 'are irrelevant' and 'a sick joke'
Michael Smith and Michael Holley share their main takeaways from the Dallas Cowboys' Super Wild Card Weekend loss to the Green Bay Packers at home and break down the state of their fan base ahead of their offseason.
Bears bringing back head coach Matt Eberflus
Bears bringing back head coach Matt Eberflus
Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss the Chicago Bears retaining head coach Matt Eberflus, firing offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and what it means for the team's offseason plans.
Green must show actions after embracing therapy
Green must show actions after embracing therapy
Michael Smith, Michael Holley and Natalie discuss Draymond Green's antics and why it's time for him to start taking actions after the Golden State Warriors forward went through therapy during his suspension.
Heat give Spoelstra record-setting extension
Heat give Spoelstra record-setting extension
Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss the Miami Heat signing head coach Erik Spoelstra to a record-setting, 8-year, $120 million contract extension.
Evaluating Harbaugh’s NFL options in 2024
Evaluating Harbaugh's NFL options in 2024
Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss the Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders as potential NFL landing spots for Jim Harbaugh while questioning if the Michigan head coach will actually leave in 2024.
Assessing Smith’s firing and late-game debacle
Assessing Smith's firing and late-game debacle
Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss Arthur Smith's reaction to the end of the Falcons-Saints game and the team's decision to ultimately fire him after three seasons as head coach.