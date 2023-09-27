Watch Now
What could Bucks trade mean for Lillard's legacy?
Michael Smith, Michael Holley and Reeta Hubbard break down what Damian Lillard's reported trade to the Milwaukee Bucks could mean for the seven-time All-Star's legacy.
Lillard no longer has ‘excuses’ after Bucks trade
Natalie joins Michael Holley and Reeta Hubbard to discuss Damian Lillard reportedly joining the Milwaukee Bucks and why Lillard has new expectations after the blockbuster move.
Fields, Bears are in a ‘state of discomfort’
Robert Mays joins Michael Holley and Reeta Hubbard to discuss what's going wrong with the Chicago Bears and if the team will move on from quarterback Justin Fields in the near future.
Sirianni says the Eagles are not a ‘final product’
Robert Mays joins Michael Holley and Reeta Hubbard to discuss Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni's comments on the team and why the team had been so successful in 2023.
Analyzing Lillard’s reported trade to the Bucks
Michael Smith, Michael Holley and Reeta Hubbard discuss the outcomes of the reported trade that will send Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks and how the move could impact Lillard, along with Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Is Deion Sanders facing unwarranted criticism?
Michael Holley, Mike Hill and Jason Johnson analyze Colorado's recent loss to Oregon and why Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes are facing more criticism from the media than most teams do.
Hurts: Eagles will ‘continue to build’
Michael Holley and Mike Hill react to Jalen Hurts saying the Philadelphia Eagles will 'continue to do' what they've been doing throughout their 3-0 start to the season.
Raptors emerge as potential Lillard trade target
Michael Holley and Mike Hill break down rumors speculating that the Toronto Raptors could be a suitor for a potential Damian Lillard trade.
Is Wilson to blame for the Broncos’ struggles?
Michael Holley and Mike Hill are joined by Jason Johnson to discuss the Denver Broncos' 0-3 start and if quarterback Russell Wilson is to blame for the team's struggles.
Kelce under more ‘scrutiny’ after Swift rumors
Michael Holley and Mike Hill break down Taylor Swift attending the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears and what romance rumors between her and Travis Kelce could mean for the two-time Super Bowl Champion.
Saleh will ‘lose his job’ if he plays Wilson more
Michael Holley and Mike Hill discuss Joe Namath's recent comments about New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson and how head coach Robert Saleh must approach the situation throughout the remainder of the season.
Smith: Don’t see it working in Chicago for Fields
Justin Fields and Zach Wilson continued to struggle in Chicago and New York, respectively, in Week 3. Michael Smith doesn't see either situation getting much better anytime soon.
Cowboys’ upset loss to ARI serves as reality check
Michael Holley, Michael Smith and Nitecast Media founder Nick Hamilton react to the Dallas Cowboys' loss to the Arizona Cardinals, as well as Dak Prescott's postgame comments about the media's sky-high expectations.