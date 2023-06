Woods: 'Greg (Norman) has to go, first of all'

As far as the "golf ecosystem" is concerned, Tiger Woods doesn't think anybody could have predicted how "complicated" and "convoluted" things would get between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour with "animosity" from both sides, but he still sees an opportunity to come together if both sides are willing to negotiate, but only after Greg Norman is removed as LIV Golf CEO.