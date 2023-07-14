Winfield Jr. hints at possibility of Brady return

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Punter Bryce McFerson, the Wake Forest University commit, was officially honored today as a 2022 All-American during a virtual jersey presentation.
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 14 Bryce McFerson, sophomore punter facing a challenge for a second straight year
Wimbledon 2023 - Day Twelve - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz set a Wimbledon final for the ages
Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_6seanpaytonv2_230714.jpg
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 6 Payton
nbc_pftpm_gruden_230714.jpg
Analyzing how Gruden lawsuit could affect NFL
nbc_pftpm_williamsnewcontract_230714.jpg
Williams inked long-term, can Jones out-do him?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Punter Bryce McFerson, the Wake Forest University commit, was officially honored today as a 2022 All-American during a virtual jersey presentation.
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 14 Bryce McFerson, sophomore punter facing a challenge for a second straight year
Wimbledon 2023 - Day Twelve - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz set a Wimbledon final for the ages
Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_6seanpaytonv2_230714.jpg
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 6 Payton
nbc_pftpm_gruden_230714.jpg
Analyzing how Gruden lawsuit could affect NFL
nbc_pftpm_williamsnewcontract_230714.jpg
Williams inked long-term, can Jones out-do him?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Winfield Jr. hints at possibility of Brady return

July 14, 2023 01:18 PM
Antoine Winfield Jr. believes the Buccaneers are still reaching out to Tom Brady, which leads Mike Florio to evaluate how "done" the former QB will feel when the season starts without him suiting up.
Up Next
nbc_pftpm_6seanpaytonv2_230714.jpg
4:06
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 6 Payton
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_gruden_230714.jpg
7:22
Analyzing how Gruden lawsuit could affect NFL
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_williamsnewcontract_230714.jpg
4:19
Williams inked long-term, can Jones out-do him?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_winfieldonbradyreturn_230714.jpg
4:31
Winfield Jr. hints at possibility of Brady return
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mailbag_230713__965488.jpg
3:55
PFT Mailbag: Is Titans’ injury history a red flag?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_seanmcvay_230713.jpg
5:43
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 7 McVay
Now Playing
nbc_pft_saquonbarkley_230713.jpg
8:52
Outlining Barkley’s contract negotiation options
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dansnyder_230713.jpg
8:34
Why Snyder may have one last trick up his sleeve
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pm_topcoaches_230712.jpg
5:42
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 8 Shanahan
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pm_mailbag_230712.jpg
18:11
PFT Mailbag: Could Watson win MVP one day?
Now Playing