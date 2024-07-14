 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Pressbox-GOLF-1920x1080.png
NBC SPORTS PRESENTS 152nd OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP AT ROYAL TROON JULY 18-21 ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK AND USA NETWORK
Pressbox - ParisFrame1920x1080.png
PARIS OLYMPICS LISTINGS
Tour de France - Press Box
LIVE COVERAGE OF THE 111TH TOUR DE FRANCE CONTINUES THIS WEEKEND ACROSS PEACOCK AND NBC

2024 Paris Olympics

Pressbox - ParisFrame1920x1080.png
PARIS OLYMPICS LISTINGS
Paris Olympic Trials Markets.png
NEW ORLEANS TOPS NBC STATIONS IN PRIMETIME RATINGS FOR U.S. OLYMPIC TEAM TRIALS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
SIMONE BILES STARS AT U.S. GYMNASTICS TRIALS ON NBC & PEACOCK IN MOST-WATCHED OLYMPIC TRIALS TELECAST SINCE 2016

Premier League

23-24 PL Viewership.png
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
PL MW 38 Sked Press Box.png
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
PL Press Box.png
MANCHESTER CITY & ARSENAL VIE FOR PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE ON “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY”; ALL 10 MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
Watch Now

Power credits fuel save for IndyCar win at Iowa

July 14, 2024 02:17 PM
Will Power credits his "massive fuel save" for his win in the Hy-Vee One Step 250, his first on an oval in five years, and now sits 35 points back of the championship lead.