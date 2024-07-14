Skip navigation
Power credits fuel save for IndyCar win at Iowa
July 14, 2024 02:17 PM
Will Power credits his "massive fuel save" for his win in the Hy-Vee One Step 250, his first on an oval in five years, and now sits 35 points back of the championship lead.
