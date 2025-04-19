 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles
2025 Fantasy Baseball Injury Tracker: Setback for Grayson Rodriguez, A.J. Puk lands on injured list
SX 2024 Rd 17 Salt Lake City Mitchell Oldenburg closeup.JPG
Mitchell Oldenburg renews with Beta Motorcycles through 2026.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: The Fayetteville Observer
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Rockingham Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_pl_evemc_250419.jpg
Extended HLs: Everton v. Manchester City MWK 33
nbc_pl_whu_sou_250419.jpg
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Southampton Matchweek 33
nbc_pl_evemcrecap_250419.jpg
Takeaways from Manchester City’s win over Everton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles
2025 Fantasy Baseball Injury Tracker: Setback for Grayson Rodriguez, A.J. Puk lands on injured list
SX 2024 Rd 17 Salt Lake City Mitchell Oldenburg closeup.JPG
Mitchell Oldenburg renews with Beta Motorcycles through 2026.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: The Fayetteville Observer
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Rockingham Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_pl_evemc_250419.jpg
Extended HLs: Everton v. Manchester City MWK 33
nbc_pl_whu_sou_250419.jpg
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Southampton Matchweek 33
nbc_pl_evemcrecap_250419.jpg
Takeaways from Manchester City’s win over Everton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Six Nations highlights: Italy 21, France 34

April 19, 2025 10:18 AM
France earned a 34-21 victory over Italy after an impressive late comeback in both teams' fourth pool play match of the 2025 Women's Six Nations tournament.

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_evemc_250419.jpg
09:27
Extended HLs: Everton v. Manchester City MWK 33
nbc_pl_whu_sou_250419.jpg
08:47
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Southampton Matchweek 33
nbc_pl_evemcrecap_250419.jpg
01:52
Takeaways from Manchester City’s win over Everton
nbc_pl_norgaard_250419.jpg
01:00
Norgaard heads Brentford 4-2 ahead of Brighton
nbc_pl_sou_Goal1_250419.jpg
01:39
Ugochukwu drills Southampton level in 93rd minute
nbc_pl_mitomagoal_250419.jpg
49
Mitoma pulls one back for Brighton v. Brentford
nbc_pl_kovacicgoal_250419.jpg
01:20
Kovacic doubles Man City’s lead over Everton
nbc_pl_oreillygoal_250419.jpg
01:15
O’Reilly puts Manchester City 1-0 ahead of Everton
nbc_pl_pedroredcardv2_250419.jpg
02:20
Pedro receives straight red after striking Collins
nbc_pl_wissagoal_250419.jpg
01:14
Wissa nets Brentford’s third against Brighton
nbc_pl_mbeumo2ndgoal_250418.jpg
59
Mbeumo curls Brentford 2-1 in front of Brighton
nbc_pl_whu_goal1_250419.jpg
01:08
Bowen slots home West Ham’s opener v. Southampton
nbc_pl_richardsredcard_250419.jpg
01:29
Richards sent off for second yellow v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_welbeckgoal_250419.jpg
01:12
Welbeck heads Brighton level with Brentford
nbc_pl_mbeumogoal_250419.jpg
01:04
Mbeumo drills Brentford 1-0 in front of Brighton
nbc_pl_sheamusintvv2_250419.jpg
08:33
Sheamus: Slot has done ‘an incredible job’
nbc_pl_ornstein_250419.jpg
06:28
Ornstein: Maresca ‘appears to be safe’ at Chelsea
nbc_golf_gc_scheffler_250418.jpg
05:50
Scheffler: ‘Little things’ hurt me at RBC Heritage
nbc_golf_lpga_jmeagleround2_250418.jpg
12:06
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpga_lindblandsound_250418.jpg
01:27
Lindblad: ‘I’m good enough to be’ on LPGA Tour
nbc_moto_blackstire200_250418.jpg
13:20
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Rockingham
sw_kim_site.jpg
14:47
Highlights: RBC Heritage 2025, Round 2
nbc_golf_jtinterview_250418.jpg
02:35
Thomas follows up course record with 36-hole lead
nbc_roto_cristophersanchez_250418.jpg
01:06
Sanchez cementing himself as one of MLB’s best
nbc_roto_brewersdurbin_250418.jpg
01:07
Brewers call up Durbin to give lineup a ‘spark’
nbc_roto_nola_250418.jpg
01:07
Is it time to panic with Phillies’ SP Nola?
dahmen_site.jpg
02:53
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_wyndhamclark_250418.jpg
01:56
Clark’s back improves — so score raises in Round 2
nbc_roto_bosvorl_250418.jpg
01:29
White should exploit Magic’s perimeter defense
nbc_roto_milvind_250418.jpg
01:27
Focus on Giannis, Siakam props in MIL-IND Game 1