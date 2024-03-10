Watch Now
Mac Allister puts Liverpool level v. Man City
Darwin Nunez is brought down by Ederson inside the box, allowing Alexis Mac Allister to step up and convert from the spot to bring Liverpool back to level terms at 1-1 against Manchester City at Anfield.
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Burnley Matchweek 28
Relive West Ham's four-goal thriller against Burnley, where David Datro Fofana got Burnley off to a flying start before the Hammers fought back in the second half to salvage a draw at London Stadium in Matchweek 28.
Stones gives Man City 1-0 lead against Liverpool
A perfectly-executed corner kick routine results in John Stones putting Manchester City in front of Liverpool in the first half at Anfield.
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Nottingham Forest MWK 28
Look back on a tightly-contested affair from the Amex, where a Nottingham Forest own goal proved to be the difference as Brighton secure three points in Matchweek 28.
Ings puts West Ham level at 2-2 against Burnley
The Hammers are back on level terms with Burnley thanks to Danny Ings' equalizer late in the second half at London Stadium.
Paqueta pulls one back for West Ham v. Burnley
Burnley's lead is cut in half as Lucas Paqueta tucks away West Ham's first goal of the match to give the Hammers hope in the second half at London Stadium.
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Tottenham MWK 28
Tottenham came out firing in the second half and a red card for John McGinn doomed Aston Villa for the remainder of the match as Spurs cruised to a 4-0 win at Villa Park.
Werner nets Tottenham’s fourth against Aston Villa
The rout is on as Timo Werner blasts Tottenham to a 4-0 lead against 10-men Aston Villa at Villa Park.
Mavropanos’ own goal doubles Burnley’s lead v. WHU
London Stadium goes silent as Konstantinos Mavropanos turns the ball into his own net to give Burnley a shock 2-0 lead over West Ham.
Son drills Tottenham 3-0 in front of Aston Villa
Heung-Min Son gets in on the action with a powerful strike past Emiliano Martinez to give Spurs a commanding 3-0 lead over Aston Villa at Villa Park.
Omobamidele’s own goal gives Brighton 1-0 lead
Brighton take an early 1-0 lead over Nottingham Forest thanks to an own goal courtesy of Andrew Omobamidele at the Amex.
McGinn sent off for reckless challenge v. Spurs
Things go from bad to worse for Aston Villa as captain John McGinn receives a straight red card for a reckless challenge on Tottenham's Destiny Udogie in the second half at Villa Park.