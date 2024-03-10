 Skip navigation
Top News

Speed skating: All-around World Championships / Sprint World Championships
Jordan Stolz caps historic speed skating season with the sport’s most storied title
IndyCar GP of St. Petersburg updates: Josef Newgarden leading and in control at halfway
nbc_wcbb_iowavsosuhilite_240303.jpg
Caitlin Clark Record Tracker: Points, assists, rebounds and award milestones for Iowa superstar

Top Clips

Armstrong makes hard contact with St. Pete wall
Bon Jovi: Ride with Helio a ‘chance of a lifetime’
Six Nations highlights: France 45, Wales 24

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Top News

Speed skating: All-around World Championships / Sprint World Championships
Jordan Stolz caps historic speed skating season with the sport’s most storied title
IndyCar GP of St. Petersburg updates: Josef Newgarden leading and in control at halfway
nbc_wcbb_iowavsosuhilite_240303.jpg
Caitlin Clark Record Tracker: Points, assists, rebounds and award milestones for Iowa superstar

Top Clips

Armstrong makes hard contact with St. Pete wall
Bon Jovi: Ride with Helio a ‘chance of a lifetime’
Six Nations highlights: France 45, Wales 24

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Mac Allister puts Liverpool level v. Man City

March 10, 2024 12:58 PM
Darwin Nunez is brought down by Ederson inside the box, allowing Alexis Mac Allister to step up and convert from the spot to bring Liverpool back to level terms at 1-1 against Manchester City at Anfield.
15:51
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Burnley Matchweek 28
1:31
Stones gives Man City 1-0 lead against Liverpool
9:20
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Nottingham Forest MWK 28
1:09
Ings puts West Ham level at 2-2 against Burnley
1:12
Paqueta pulls one back for West Ham v. Burnley
10:50
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Tottenham MWK 28
1:12
Werner nets Tottenham’s fourth against Aston Villa
1:17
Mavropanos’ own goal doubles Burnley’s lead v. WHU
1:29
Son drills Tottenham 3-0 in front of Aston Villa
1:12
Omobamidele’s own goal gives Brighton 1-0 lead
2:09
McGinn sent off for reckless challenge v. Spurs
1:30
Johnson doubles Tottenham’s lead v. Aston Villa
