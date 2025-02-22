Watch Now
Beto strikes Everton 1-0 in front of Man United
Everton take the lead as Beto pounces on the loose ball inside the box and finds the back of the net to make it 1-0 for the Toffees over Manchester United at Goodison Park.
Andersen’s own goal gives Palace lead v. Fulham
Joachim Andersen scores an own goal against his former team as Crystal Palace takes a 1-0 lead against Fulham at Craven Cottage.
Hutchinson pulls one back for Ipswich v. Spurs
Omari Hutchinson fires his first-time effort into the back of the net to reduce Ipswich Town's deficit to just one goal against Spurs at Portman Road.
Cunha blasts Wolves 1-0 ahead of Bournemouth
Wolves take the lead over 10-man Bournemouth thanks to Matheus Cunha's finish from inside the box.
Zabarnyi sent off for reckless challenge v. Wolves
Bournemouth go down to 10 men after Illia Zabarnyi receives a straight red card for a dangerous challenge against Wolves at the Vitality Stadum.
Johnson doubles Spurs’ lead against Ipswich Town
Brennan Johnson makes it a brace as he fires his effort into the back of the net to make it 2-0 for Spurs against Ipswich Town at Portman Road.
Johnson taps in Spurs’ opener against Ipswich Town
Heung-Min Son finds Brennan Johnson in front of goal for a simple finish to give Tottenham Hotspur an early 1-0 lead over Ipswich Town at Portman Road.
Amorim critical of Man United’s performance
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim shares his takeaways from his side's 2-2 draw with Everton in Matchweek 26.
Man United show fight in dramatic draw v. Everton
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe react to Manchester United's comeback in the second half to salvage a draw with Everton at Goodison Park.
Fernandes’ free kick gives Man United hope
Manchester United finally get on the board as Bruno Fernandes fires his free kick past Jordan Pickford to make it a one-goal match at Goodison Park.
Ugarte fires Man United level at 2-2 v. Everton
Manchester United are back on level terms thanks to Manuel Ugarte's powerful volley from the top of the box to make it 2-2 against Everton at Goodison Park.
Doucoure heads Everton 2-0 ahead of Man United
Andre Onana's save pops up into the air where Abdoulaye Doucoure is the first to react as he heads the Toffees 2-0 up over Manchester United at Goodison Park.