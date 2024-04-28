Watch Now
Romero capitalizes on Raya's error to score
Game on? David Raya gifts Cristian Romero an open look on goal, and the Spurs defender buries his effort into the back of the net to reduce his side's deficit to 3-1 to Arsenal in the second half.
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Tottenham Matchweek 35
Relive Arsenal's five-goal thriller against Tottenham in the North London Derby, where the Gunners took another step towards title contention with a nail-biting win over Spurs in Matchweek 35.
Son’s penalty gives Tottenham lifeline v. Arsenal
Declan Rice's foul on Ben Davies is ruled a penalty after a VAR review, and Heung-Min Son blasts his effort into the back of the net to make it a one-goal game for Spurs against Arsenal late in the second half.
Kluivert drills Bournemouth 3-0 ahead of Brighton
Justin Kluivert takes his time and unleashes a vicious strike into the Brighton goal to give the Cherries a commanding 3-0 lead in the second half at the Vitality Stadium.
Unal doubles Bournemouth’s lead v. Brighton
Enes Unal guides his header into the back of the net to give the Cherries a two-goal advantage over the Seagulls in the second half at the Vitality Stadium.
Havertz’s header makes it 3-0 for Arsenal v. Spurs
Kai Havertz's hot run of form continues as he rises to head in Arsenal's third goal of the first half against Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Saka doubles Arsenal’s lead against Tottenham
Tottenham wanted a penalty on the other end of the pitch, but Bukayo Saka makes Spurs pay with a lovely finish to make it 2-0 for Arsenal in the first half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Hojbjerg’s own goal puts Arsenal ahead of Spurs
The Gunners take the lead over Spurs thanks to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's errant header that winds up in the back of his own net in the first half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Senesi heads Bournemouth in front of Brighton
The Cherries take the lead thanks to Marcos Senesi's header from close range to give Bournemouth an early 1-0 lead over Brighton at the Vitality Stadium.
PL Update: Liverpool’s title hopes fade in draw
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe recap an action-packed Saturday where Liverpool's title push took a hit against West Ham, Chelsea came back to steal a point at Aston Villa, and more.
Pochettino sounds off on VAR decision v. Villa
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino shares his thoughts on the officiating in Chelsea's 2-2 draw against Aston Villa, where the Blues had a late winner disallowed by VAR.
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Chelsea Matchweek 35
Relive Aston Villa and Chelsea's breathtaking four-goal draw at Villa Park, where Chelsea came from two goals down to salvage a valuable point in Matchweek 35.