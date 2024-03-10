Watch Now
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Man City Matchweek 28
Relive Liverpool and Manchester City's end-to-end battle at Anfield, where goals from John Stones and Alexis Mac Allister were enough to share the points and keep the Premier League title race close.
Guardiola: Liverpool ‘are an incredible team’
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola shares his thoughts from his side's 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield.
Klopp angry Reds didn’t get a penalty late v. City
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp sounds off on the officiating following his side's 1-1 draw against Manchester City at Anfield.
Stones: City’s draw v. Liverpool ‘a good result’
John Stones joins the pitch side desk to recap Manchester City's performance in a 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield in Matchweek 28.
Van Dijk: Draw v. Manchester City is ‘bittersweet’
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk joins the pitch side desk following his side's 1-1 draw against Manchester City at Anfield in Matchweek 28.
Liverpool ‘smothered’ City in entertaining draw
Rebecca Lowe, Stephen Warnock, and Robbie Mustoe react to Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Manchester City at Anfield in Matchweek 28.
Mac Allister puts Liverpool level v. Man City
Darwin Nunez is brought down by Ederson inside the box, allowing Alexis Mac Allister to step up and convert from the spot to bring Liverpool back to level terms at 1-1 against Manchester City at Anfield.
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Burnley Matchweek 28
Relive West Ham's four-goal thriller against Burnley, where David Datro Fofana got Burnley off to a flying start before the Hammers fought back in the second half to salvage a draw at London Stadium in Matchweek 28.
Stones gives Man City 1-0 lead against Liverpool
A perfectly-executed corner kick routine results in John Stones putting Manchester City in front of Liverpool in the first half at Anfield.
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Nottingham Forest MWK 28
Look back on a tightly-contested affair from the Amex, where a Nottingham Forest own goal proved to be the difference as Brighton secure three points in Matchweek 28.
Ings puts West Ham level at 2-2 against Burnley
The Hammers are back on level terms with Burnley thanks to Danny Ings' equalizer late in the second half at London Stadium.
Paqueta pulls one back for West Ham v. Burnley
Burnley's lead is cut in half as Lucas Paqueta tucks away West Ham's first goal of the match to give the Hammers hope in the second half at London Stadium.