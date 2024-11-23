 Skip navigation
Top News

WoO_Sprints_Schedule_Trent_Gower_Photo.jpg
2025 Combined Sprint Car Schedules of the Outlaws and High Limit
  Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
CSUN USC Women's Basketball
No. 3 USC loses Kennedy Smith indefinitely after starting guard has surgery
UN_SF_JUJU_OTR_Key_Art_Landscape.png
JuJu Watkins talks choosing USC, LeBron commercial, family and more in documentary debut

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_illinibraynttdv2_241123.jpg
Altmyer finds Bryant for game-winning 40-yard TD
nbc_cfb_altmyrandbryantintv_241123.jpg
Altmyer, Bryant break down game-winning TD
nbc_cfb_biuelmaintv_241123.jpg
Inside Bielema's decision to go for it vs. Rutgers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

WoO_Sprints_Schedule_Trent_Gower_Photo.jpg
2025 Combined Sprint Car Schedules of the Outlaws and High Limit
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
CSUN USC Women's Basketball
No. 3 USC loses Kennedy Smith indefinitely after starting guard has surgery
UN_SF_JUJU_OTR_Key_Art_Landscape.png
JuJu Watkins talks choosing USC, LeBron commercial, family and more in documentary debut

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_illinibraynttdv2_241123.jpg
Altmyer finds Bryant for game-winning 40-yard TD
nbc_cfb_altmyrandbryantintv_241123.jpg
Altmyer, Bryant break down game-winning TD
nbc_cfb_biuelmaintv_241123.jpg
Inside Bielema’s decision to go for it vs. Rutgers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Extended HLs: Man City v. Tottenham Hotspur MWK 12

November 23, 2024 02:35 PM
Manchester City drop their fifth-straight match in all competitions as Pep Guardiola's side suffers a huge 4-0 defeat at the hands of Spurs at the Etihad in Matchwek 12.
nbc_pl_pepintv_241123.jpg
4:43
Guardiola critical of Manchester City’s balance
nbc_pl_mctotpostmatchanalysis_241123.jpg
6:01
Can Guardiola fix Man City’s ‘lack of hunger?’
nbc_pl_angeintv_241123.jpg
2:00
Postecoglou proud of how Spurs handled Man City
nbc_pl_mctotpostmatch_241123.jpg
1:35
Man City in crisis mode after Spurs win 4-0
nbc_pl_totgoal4_241123.jpg
1:49
Johnson makes it 4-0 for Spurs against Man City
nbc_pl_totgoal3_241123.jpg
1:47
Pedro Porro smashes Spurs 3-0 ahead of Man City
nbc_soc_rodriballondor_241123.jpg
2:48
Rodri celebrates Ballon d’Or award at the Etihad
nbc_pl_totgoal2_241123.jpg
1:41
Maddison’s brace gives Spurs 2-0 lead v. Man City
nbc_pl_totgoal1_241123.jpg
1:16
Maddison stuns Man City to give Spurs 1-0 lead
nbc_pl_evevbrehl_241123.jpg
8:11
Extended HLs: Everton v. Brentford Matchweek 12
nbc_pl_bhavsbou_241123.jpg
11:39
Extended HLs: Bournemouth 1, Brighton 2 MWK 12
nbc_pl_fulwol_241123.jpg
11:50
Extended HLs: Fulham 1, Wolves 4 Matchweek 12
