Top News

Corey Perry
Corey Perry signs with the Oilers, is back in the NHL after the Blackhawks terminated his contract
Tony Stubblefield
DePaul fires coach Tony Stubblefield after two-plus seasons
Joe Mauer
Adrián Beltré, Joe Mauer, Todd Helton on track for Hall of Fame election; Billy Wagner close

Top Clips

nbc_pl_netointv_240122.jpg
Neto ‘very proud’ of Wolves after draw v. Brighton
nbc_edge_yahoobrunson_240122.jpg
Brunson is thriving in the presence of Anunoby
nbc_pl_milnerintv_240122.jpg
Milner: Brighton’s ‘spark wasn’t there’ v. Wolves

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Extended HLs: Brighton v. Wolves Matchweek 21

January 22, 2024 04:43 PM
Relive the testy affair between Brighton and Wolves where chances were few and far between despite a feisty 90 minutes at the Amex.
nbc_pl_netointv_240122.jpg
2:42
Neto ‘very proud’ of Wolves after draw v. Brighton
nbc_pl_milnerintv_240122.jpg
2:27
Milner: Brighton’s ‘spark wasn’t there’ v. Wolves
nbc_pl_mw21allgoals_240122.jpg
14:19
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 21
nbc_pl_bradleyeverytouchvbou_240122.jpg
12:13
Every touch by Bradley in Reds’ win v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_toneyeverytouchvnf_240122.jpg
9:50
Every touch by Toney in Brentford’s win v. Forest
nbc_pl_gabrieleverytouchvcp_240122.jpg
11:56
Every touch by Gabriel in Arsenal’s win v. Palace
nbc_pl_transfer_240122.jpg
2:24
Broja, Almiron names to watch in transfer window
nbc_pl_hodgson_240122.jpg
2:18
Will Crystal Palace move on from Hodgson?
nbc_pl_uaearleings_240121.jpg
2:33
Ings’ effort for West Ham deserves praise
nbc_pl_uamustoejota_240121.jpg
1:07
Why Liverpool’s Jota deserves more praise
nbc_pl_tacticsessiontoney_240121.jpg
5:05
Analyzing Toney’s impact in return for Brentford
GettyImages-1949723731_copy.jpg
4:35
Lowe Down: ‘Foamgate’ free kick was ‘clever!’
