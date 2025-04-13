 Skip navigation
Top News

AUTO: FEB 15 NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 300
Bristol to provide another set of memorable moments for Jesse Love
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Jose Soriano breaking out, Chase Meidroth gets the call
masters_1920_trophy.jpg
Masters 2025 prize money: Full purse payout at Augusta National

Top Clips

nbc_pl_salahvvdintv_250413.jpg
Salah, van Dijk zeroing in on Premier League title
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250413.jpg
Amorim discusses what went wrong against Newcastle
nbc_pl_newgoal4_250413.jpg
Guimaraes capitalizes to give Newcastle 4-1 lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Neville: Man United are 'so below the standard'

April 13, 2025 01:32 PM
Rebecca Lowe, Gary Neville, and Robbie Mustoe share their takeaways from Newcastle's impressive 4-1 win over Manchester United at St. James' Park.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_salahvvdintv_250413.jpg
02:09
Salah, van Dijk zeroing in on Premier League title
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250413.jpg
02:11
Amorim discusses what went wrong against Newcastle
nbc_pl_newgoal4_250413.jpg
01:27
Guimaraes capitalizes to give Newcastle 4-1 lead
nbc_pl_newgoal3_250413.jpg
01:28
Barnes’ brace gives Magpies 3-1 lead v. Man United
nbc_pl_newgoal2_250413.jpg
01:18
Barnes drills Newcastle 2-1 ahead of Man United
nbc_pl_chelvsipsv2_250413.jpg
10:51
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Ipswich Town Matchweek 32
nbc_pl_mugoal1_250413.jpg
01:33
Garnacho equalizes for Man United v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_newgoal1_250413.jpg
01:41
Tonali rockets Newcastle 1-0 ahead of Man United
nbc_pl_angeandstudio_250413.jpg
02:08
Postecoglou: ‘Everyone’s not happy’ after loss
nbc_pl_totwol_250413.jpg
12:58
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Tottenham Hotspur MWK 32
nbc_pl_livwhu_250413.jpg
11:01
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. West Ham Matchweek 32
nbc_pl_wolgoal4v2_250413.jpg
01:14
Cunha slots home Wolves’ fourth goal against Spurs
nbc_pl_postgamediscussions_250413.jpg
02:57
‘Inconsistent, disappointing’ Chelsea drop points
nbc_pl_totgoal2_250413.jpg
49
Richarlison makes it a one-goal game v. Wolves
nbc_pl_livgoal2_250413.jpg
01:06
Van Dijk’s header lifts Liverpool 2-1 ahead
nbc_pl_whugoal1_250413.jpg
01:12
Robertson’s own goal brings West Ham level
nbc_pl_chelgoal2_250413.jpg
55
Sancho’s belter brings Chelsea level with Ipswich
nbc_pl_wolgoal3_250413.jpg
01:30
Strand Larsen strikes Wolves 3-1 ahead of Spurs
nbc_pl_totgoal1_250413.jpg
01:03
Tel gives Spurs lifeline against Wolves
nbc_pl_chelgoal1_250413.jpg
01:10
Tuanzebe’s own goal pulls one back for Chelsea
nbc_pl_wolgoal2_250413.jpg
01:18
Spence’s own goal gives Wolves 2-0 lead over Spurs
nbc_pl_ipsgoal2_250413.jpg
02:43
Johnson heads Ipswich Town 2-0 in front of Chelsea
nbc_pl_ipsgoal1_250413.jpg
01:18
Enciso nets Ipswich’s go-ahead goal v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_livgoal1_250413.jpg
01:20
Diaz tucks away Liverpool’s opener v. West Ham
nbc_pl_wolgoal1_250413.jpg
01:10
Ait-Nouri blasts Wolves in front of Spurs
nbc_pl_ornonanav2_250413.jpg
04:48
Is Onana’s time at Man United coming to an end?
nbc_pl_ornliv_250413.jpg
03:03
Van Dijk reportedly close to new two-year deal
nbc_pl_wrestlemaniagunther_250413.jpg
03:57
Gunther previews Wrestlemania showdown vs. Jey Uso
nbc_pl_salahcontract_250413.jpg
03:58
Salah’s ‘loyalty’ rewarded by Liverpool
nbc_pl_plupdate_240412.jpg
09:16
PL Update: Man City come back to rout Palace 5-2

Latest Clips

marathon_thumb.jpg
10:59
Highlights: 2025 women’s Paris Marathon
oly_atmmar_paris_250413.jpg
11:06
Highlights: 2025 men’s Paris Marathon
nbc_hsbk_camboozercomp_250412.jpg
02:33
HLs: Boozer fills stat sheet in Team USA win
nbc_hsbk_ajdybantsacomp_250412.jpg
01:53
Highlights: Dybantsa stars for Team USA
nbc_hsbk_mensnikesummit_250412.jpg
08:53
Highlights: Men’s Nike Hoop Summit
nbc_hsbk_dybantsaboozer_250412.jpg
55
Team USA ‘wanted to show it’ vs. Team World
nbc_hsbk_mensnike_carmelointv_250412.jpg
02:40
Carmelo: Proud of son playing in Nike Hoop Summit
nbc_hsbk_mensnike_boozerintv_250412.jpg
02:12
Boozer: I wanted to let sons ‘sink or swim’
Team_USA_summit.jpg
05:39
Highlights: Women’s Nike Hoop Summit
nbc_hsbk_womensnike_bettsintv_250412.jpg
01:12
Betts: We ‘refused to lose’ in Nike Hoops Summit
nbc_golf_penskemovingday_250412.jpg
03:16
Moment by moment, McIlroy in position at Augusta
nbc_golf_lf_rorymentaltechnical_250412.jpg
02:52
Rory playing free mentally going into final round
nbc_hsbk_chrisboshintv_250412.jpg
02:49
Bosh reflects on his time with Team USA
nbc_golf_gcpodclip_250412.jpg
02:27
Will Bryson benefit from final pairing ‘madness’?
nbc_golf_spiethintv_250412.jpg
01:00
Spieth: Frustrating you can’t talk about mud balls
nbc_golf_gcpodmovingday_250412.jpg
02:20
Energy in Rory-Bryson final pair will be electric
nbc_gofl_connerssound_250412.jpg
56
Conners: Missed some chances on Masters Saturday
nbc_sx_450recapv2_250412.jpg
11:59
Sexton ‘silky smooth’ as 450 title race heats up
nbc_golf_brysonwithtodd_250412.jpg
01:16
Bryson: Finish ‘massive,’ Rory a great challenge
nbc_golf_rorypresser_250412.jpg
10:47
Rory: Have to live in my own bubble on Sunday
nbc_nas_xfinitybristol_250412.jpg
09:50
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Bristol on The CW
nbc_imsa_longbeach_highlight_250412.jpg
12:39
Highlights: IMSA Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach
nbc_imsa_longbeach_nasrtandy_250412.jpg
03:06
Long Beach domination feels ‘incredible’ for Nasr
vanthoor.jpg
01:00
‘Rexy’ wins Long Beach in GTD one-off for Vanthoor
sexton_phlly.jpg
06:40
What riders said after Philadelphia Supercross
nbc_sx_250recap_250412.jpg
06:55
Davies rises above the rest in Philly E/W Showdown
nbc_sx_roczen_250412.jpg
02:00
Roczen ‘pretty banged up,’ earns podium in Philly
nbc_sx_phillyhl_250412.jpg
22:52
Highlights: Supercross Round 13, Philadelphia
nbc_sx_webb_250412.jpg
01:39
Webb ‘ready for the fight’ with Sexton for title
nbc_sx_sexton_250412.jpg
33
Sexton after Philly: ‘It’s make or break time’