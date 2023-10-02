Watch Now
Extended Highlights: Chelsea 2, Fulham 0
Chelsea pick up their second win of the Premier League season and take home a much-needed three points after defeating their rivals, Fulham, at Craven Cottage.
PL Update: Chelsea find their form against Fulham
Paul Burmeister, Danny Higginbotham, and Robbie Mustoe recap Monday's lone Premier League fixture where Chelsea took care of business against rival Fulham in a 2-0 victory at Craven Cottage.
Pochettino praises Mudryk’s performance v. Fulham
Mauricio Pochettino praises his players following Chelsea's 2-0 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage.
Fulham lacked intensity in 2-0 loss to Chelsea
Paul Burmeister, Danny Higginbotham, and Robbie Mustoe discuss their main takeaways from Fulham's subpar performance against Chelsea at Craven Cottage.
Silva says Chelsea capitalized on Fulham mistakes
Marco Silva speaks to the media following Fulham's 2-0 loss to rivals Chelsea at Craven Cottage in Matchweek 7.
Chelsea show ‘encouraging signs’ in win v. Fulham
Paul Burmeister, Danny Higginbotham, and Robbie Mustoe break down Chelsea's impressive 2-0 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage, and explain how the Blues came away with three points behind a dominant midfield.
Broja’s deflection gives Chelsea 2-0 lead
Armando Broja's press pays off in a big way as he redirects Tim Ream's clearance into the back of the net go give Chelsea a shock 2-0 lead over Fulham after 19 minutes.
Mudryk gives Chelsea early 1-0 lead against Fulham
Mykhailo Mudryk gets Chelsea off and running at Craven Cottage as the Blues take an early 1-0 lead over Fulham.
Analyzing Chelsea’s glaring issues going forward
Robbie Mustoe and Danny Higginbotham hit the tactics board to break down where things have been going wrong in transition for Chelsea, and how it directly impacts their ability to score.
Ornstein: Pochettino not under pressure at Chelsea
David Ornstein details the current state of Chelsea under Mauricio Pochettino, and explains why the Blues manager is not under any immediate pressure despite a lackluster start to the season.
