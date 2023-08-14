 Skip navigation
fmia - love.jpg
Life goes on for Green Bay Packers with Jordan Love
fmia - mahomes.jpg
Patrick Mahomes is channeling his inner Tom Brady
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 01 Central Michigan at Toledo
Notre Dame's Opponents: Rebuilding Central Michigan should not worry Irish fans

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cunhaint_230814.jpg
Wolves' Cunha reflects on 'really difficult week'
nbc_pl_oneillpitchside_230814.jpg
O'Neil puzzled by VAR review against Man United
nbc_pl_tenhaginterview_230814.jpg
Ten Hag 'really pleased' with win against Wolves

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
fmia - love.jpg
Life goes on for Green Bay Packers with Jordan Love
fmia - mahomes.jpg
Patrick Mahomes is channeling his inner Tom Brady
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 01 Central Michigan at Toledo
Notre Dame’s Opponents: Rebuilding Central Michigan should not worry Irish fans

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cunhaint_230814.jpg
Wolves’ Cunha reflects on ‘really difficult week’
nbc_pl_oneillpitchside_230814.jpg
O’Neil puzzled by VAR review against Man United
nbc_pl_tenhaginterview_230814.jpg
Ten Hag ‘really pleased’ with win against Wolves

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Extended Highlights: Manchester United 1, Wolves 0

August 14, 2023 05:17 PM
Wolves gave Manchester United fits during all game long, but Raphael Varane came to the rescue in the second half to secure three points for the Red Devils to begin their 2023-24 Premier League campaign.
nbc_pl_cunhaint_230814.jpg
3:13
Wolves’ Cunha reflects on ‘really difficult week’
nbc_pl_oneillpitchside_230814.jpg
3:49
O’Neil puzzled by VAR review against Man United
nbc_pl_tenhaginterview_230814.jpg
2:42
Ten Hag ‘really pleased’ with win against Wolves
nbc_pl_plupdate_230814.jpg
5:31
PL Update: Manchester United outlast Wolves
nbc_pl_fernandezint_230814.jpg
2:42
Fernandes: Man United ‘adapted’ to Wolves for win
nbc_pl_openingtakeawaystenhag_230814.jpg
7:28
Biggest takeaways from Matchweek 1
nbc_pl_muvaranegoal_230814.jpg
1:13
Varane heads Manchester United ahead of Wolves
nbc_pl_alexfergusonint_230814.jpg
5:17
Ferguson: Ten Hag ‘has done a fantastic job’
nbc_pl_ornsteinmu_230814_1920x1080.jpg
1:48
Ornstein highlights Man United’s transfer window
nbc_pl_ornsteinlavia_230814_1920x1080.jpg
2:00
Ornstein: Lavia ‘has decided to join Chelsea’
nbc_pl_plrawburvmc_230814.jpg
5:35
PL RAW: Haaland, City kick off new season in style
nbc_pl_jpwcolwillintv_230813.jpg
3:15
Colwill on Pochettino’s instant impact on Chelsea
