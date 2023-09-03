Watch Now
How Rice is taking Arsenal to 'the next level'
Robbie Earle and Tim Howard hit the tactics board to break down Kai Havertz's slow start at Arsenal compared to Declan Rice's emergence as a leader for the Gunners.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 4
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 4 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Ten Hag on what went wrong for Man Utd v. Arsenal
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag shares his main takeaways from Manchester United's heartbreaking loss to Arsenal at the Emirates.
Rice emotional after game-winning goal v. Man Utd
Declan Rice opens up about his "special day" for Arsenal as the Gunners defeat rival Manchester United at the Emirates.
Arteta loved Arsenal’s ‘determination’ v. Man Utd
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts to Arsenal's dramatic 3-1 victory over Manchester United at the Emirates.
Lowe Down: Arsenal will win the PL before Man Utd
Rebecca Lowe answers Robbie Earle's and Tim Howard's biggest questions from Matchweek 4, including Tottenham's emergence under Ange Postecoglou and Manchetser United's struggles under Erik ten Hag.
PL Update: Rice heroics leads Arsenal past Man Utd
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard recap a chaotic day in the Premier League, including Arsenal's storybook comeback win against Manchester United and Liverpool's dominant display against Aston Vila.
Highlights: Arsenal 3, Manchester United 1
Relive Arsenal's dramatic victory over Manchester United at the Emirates, where Declan Rice became a hero for his new club with a stoppage time winner.
Jesus secures three points for Arsenal v. Man Utd
Gabriel Jesus sends the Arsenal faithful in attendance at the Emirates into a delirious state with the Gunners' third goal to beat Manchester United.
Rice becomes Arsenal hero with goal v. Man United
Declan Rice's first goal for Arsenal comes at the perfect time as he scores the go-ahead goal for the Gunners in the 96th minute to lead Manchester United at the Emirates.
Emery: Villa ‘weren’t clinical’ against Liverpool
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery reflects on his side's 3-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield.
Klopp: Villa win ‘an important sign’ for Liverpool
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praises his players for their performance against Aston Villa and shares his takeaways from his side's 3-0 win at Anfield.