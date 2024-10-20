Watch Now
Strand Larsen tucks away Wolves' opener v. City
A picture-perfect cross from Nelson Semedo finds Jorgen Strand Larsen inside the box to give Wolves an early 1-0 lead against Manchester City at the Molineux.
Gvardiol’s golazo brings Man City level v. Wolves
Josko Gvardiol's wonder strike from outside the box beats Jose Sa and brings Manchester City back to level terms against Wolves at the Molineux.
Beshay family balances Liverpool, Man City fandom
This week's Barclays Supporter Spotlight features the Beshay Family, who manages to strike a balance between the Liverpool and Manchester City fans in the family.
Does Palmer have Ballon d’Or potential at Chelsea?
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe discuss Cole Palmer's rapid rise at Chelsea and try to gauge the ceiling on his potential.
Arsenal had ‘a really bad day’ against Bournemouth
Gary Neville joins Rebecca Lowe to preview Liverpool's Matchweek 8 showdown against Chelsea, and shares his thoughts on Arsenal's shock loss to Bournemouth.
Will Guardiola leave Man City at end of season?
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe discuss Pep Guardiola's future at Manchester City as his contract is still set to expire at the end of the season.
Extended HLs: Ipswich Town v. Everton Matchweek 8
Watch full-match highlights from Everton's trip to Portman Road Stadium, where the Toffees bested the Tractor Boys in a 2-0 victory in Matchweek 8.
PL Update: Bournemouth upset Arsenal
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe analyze an action-packed Saturday that saw Bournemouth defeat Arsenal, Manchester United come from behind to beat Brentford, and more.
Chelsea set for ‘fascinating’ battle v. Liverpool
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe preview Sunday's blockbuster between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield.
Arsenal must take responsibility for red cards
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe discuss Arsenal's red card issues following the Gunners' loss to Bournemouth.
Arteta discusses Arsenal’s red card issues
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta sounds off following his side's 2-0 loss to Bournemouth after his side finished the match with 10-men for the third time this season.
Ten Hag not listening to Man United’s critics
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag speaks to the media following his side's 2-1 victory over Brentford at Old Trafford.