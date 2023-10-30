Watch Now
Matured Arsenal growing into frontrunner status
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Owen Hargreaves and Darren Lewis are impressed by Arsenal's continued ability to deliver wins even when they are injured or not at their sharpest.
Brentford do ‘a proper job’ on naive Chelsea
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Owen Hargreaves and Darren Lewis unpack Chelsea's abysmal day against Brentford and what Mauricio Pochettino continues to lack from his squad.
Liverpool quietly primed for PL title charge
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Owen Hargreaves and Darren Lewis discuss Liverpool's under-the-radar return to form this season and where the Reds sit in relation to the other title contenders.
‘Ange-Ball comes through again’ for Tottenham
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe break down the positives and negatives in Tottenham's gutsy but labored derby victory over Crystal Palace.
Nketiah proves Arsenal can rotate in Blades rout
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle analyze Mikel Arteta's astute tactical selections and Eddie Nketiah's masterful hat trick in Arsenal's 5-0 drubbing of Sheffield United.
Assessing ten Hag’s questionable tactics v. City
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle react to Man United's curious setup against Man City and how the reigning champions dismantled their archrivals with ease at Old Trafford.
Brentford expose Chelsea’s deficiencies at ST, GK
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe assess their primary concerns in Chelsea's squad after Mauricio Pochettino's side slumped to another unimpressive home defeat to Brentford.
Mbeumo continues to shine for Brentford
Robbie Earle explains why Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo is his underappreciated performer of the week following his standout performance against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Mustoe: Vicario ‘a really big upgrade’ for Spurs
Robbie Mustoe explains why Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is his underappreciated performer of the week following Spurs' win over Crystal Palace.
What makes Haaland ‘such a prolific striker’
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle hit the tactics board to analyze Erling Haaland's performance against Manchester United, and break down what makes Haaland such a threat at such a young age.
Emery analyzes Aston Villa’s win over Luton Town
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery breaks down Aston Villa's performance in a comfortable 3-1 win over Luton Town at Villa Park.
Calvert-Lewin dedicates win in honor of Kenwright
Dominic Calvert-Lewin speaks to the media following Everton's 1-0 win over West Ham United at London Stadium.
Lowe Down: Blades ‘got to make a change’
Rebecca Lowe answers Robbie Earle's and Robbie Mustoe's biggest questions from Matchweek 10, including her thoughts on Erik ten Hag's and Paul Heckingbottom's job security, Aston Villa's status as contenders, and more.