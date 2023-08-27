Watch Now
Nunez's vicious strike equalizes for Liverpool
Darwin Nunez makes the most of his opportunity off the bench to power his shot past Nick Pope to tie things up at 1-1 against Newcastle.
Up Next
Howe recaps ‘unlucky’ Newcastle loss to Liverpool
Howe recaps 'unlucky' Newcastle loss to Liverpool
Eddie Howe describes the emotions of Newcastle's disappointing 2-1 loss to 10-men Liverpool at St. James' Park.
Nunez rescues Liverpool to complete comeback
Nunez rescues Liverpool to complete comeback
Darwin Nunez scores his second goal since coming on and secures three points for 10-men Liverpool in an unbelievable comeback against Newcastle United.
Nunez lifts Liverpool to comeback win v. Newcastle
Nunez lifts Liverpool to comeback win v. Newcastle
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe try to make sense of 10-men Liverpool's shocking comeback victory over Newcastle United at St. James' Park.
Highlights: Liverpool 2, Newcastle United 1
Highlights: Liverpool 2, Newcastle United 1
Relive Darwin Nunez's heroics as he comes off the bench late to rescue 10-men Liverpool in an unforgettable 2-1 comeback win against Newcastle United.
Emery thinks Villa took a step forward v. Burnley
Emery thinks Villa took a step forward v. Burnley
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery praises Matty Cash's performance and explains why he thinks his side took a step forward with a 3-1 win over Burnley at Turf Moor.
Kompany: Burnley ‘showed a lot of fight’ v. Villa
Kompany: Burnley 'showed a lot of fight' v. Villa
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany explains what went wrong for his side against Aston Villa in a 3-1 loss at Turf Moor.
Rodri praises Sheffield United’s defense v. City
Rodri praises Sheffield United's defense v. City
Rodri answers questions from the media following Manchester City's 2-1 win over Sheffield United.
Heckingbottom on Sheffield United’s loss to City
Heckingbottom on Sheffield United's loss to City
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom looks back on his side's 2-1 loss to Manchester City, where the Blades had a chance to secure a draw at home.
Liverpool’s van Dijk sent off for tackle on Isak
Liverpool's van Dijk sent off for tackle on Isak
Shortly after Anthony Gordon's opening goal for Newcastle, Alexander Isak is brought down just outside the box by Virgil van Dijk, who receives a straight red card for denying an obvious goal-scoring opportunity.
Gordon nutmegs Alisson to give Newcastle lead
Gordon nutmegs Alisson to give Newcastle lead
Trent Alexander-Arnold's defensive error opens the door for Anthony Gordon to have a breakaway on goal, where he finds the back of the net in style to give Newcastle a 1-0 lead over Liverpool.
Highlights: Manchester City 2, Sheffield United 1
Highlights: Manchester City 2, Sheffield United 1
Sheffield United fought back to equalize after Erling Haaland's opener, but Rodri's powerful strike was enough to give Manchester City three points at Bramall Lane.