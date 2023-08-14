 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

fmia - love.jpg
Life goes on for Green Bay Packers with Jordan Love
fmia - mahomes.jpg
Patrick Mahomes is channeling his inner Tom Brady
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 01 Central Michigan at Toledo
Notre Dame’s Opponents: Rebuilding Central Michigan should not worry Irish fans

Top Clips

nbc_pl_muvaranegoal_230814.jpg
Varane heads Manchester United ahead of Wolves
nbc_bfa_commanders_230814.jpg
WAS concern about Bieniemy’s style ‘confusing’
nbc_bfa_ravens_230814.jpg
Ravens, Jackson to get good test against WAS

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

fmia - love.jpg
Life goes on for Green Bay Packers with Jordan Love
fmia - mahomes.jpg
Patrick Mahomes is channeling his inner Tom Brady
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 01 Central Michigan at Toledo
Notre Dame’s Opponents: Rebuilding Central Michigan should not worry Irish fans

Top Clips

nbc_pl_muvaranegoal_230814.jpg
Varane heads Manchester United ahead of Wolves
nbc_bfa_commanders_230814.jpg
WAS concern about Bieniemy’s style ‘confusing’
nbc_bfa_ravens_230814.jpg
Ravens, Jackson to get good test against WAS

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Ornstein: Lavia 'has decided to join Chelsea'

August 14, 2023 02:32 PM
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to break down Romeo Lavia's transfer saga and provides the latest updates on his reported move to Chelsea.
Up Next
nbc_pl_muvaranegoal_230814.jpg
1:13
Varane heads Manchester United ahead of Wolves
Now Playing
nbc_pl_alexfergusonint_230814.jpg
5:17
Ferguson: Ten Hag ‘has done a fantastic job’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_ornsteinmu_230814_1920x1080.jpg
1:48
Ornstein highlights Man United’s transfer window
Now Playing
nbc_pl_plrawburvmc_230814.jpg
5:35
PL RAW: Haaland, City kick off new season in style
Now Playing
nbc_pl_jpwcolwillintv_230813.jpg
3:15
Colwill on Pochettino’s instant impact on Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_sundayupdate_230813.jpg
19:26
PL Update: Chelsea impress in draw with Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lowedown_230813.jpg
5:11
Lowe Down: Arsenal are PL title favorites
Now Playing
nbc_pl_jurgenkloppintv_230813.jpg
5:53
Klopp: Liverpool ‘opened the door’ for Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_pochettinointv_230813.jpg
2:36
Pochettino: Chelsea ‘deserved to win’ v. Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_robertsanchezintv_230813.jpg
1:20
Sanchez assesses Chelsea debut against Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_alexanderarnoldintv_230813.jpg
3:51
Alexander-Arnold dissects Liverpool’s draw
Now Playing
nbc_pl_benchilwellintv_230813.jpg
2:25
Chilwell details Chelsea’s growth under Pochettino
Now Playing