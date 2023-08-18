PL Update: Forest prove mettle v. Sheffield United

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Kent State vs Indiana
Mike Woodson’s initial success prompts Indiana to give coach $1 million pay raise
World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day Three
Ryan Crouser finds blood clots in leg, says safe to compete at worlds
MLB: New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals
Cardinals rookie gets back 1st-hit ball after Mets’ Alonso throws it into the stands

Top Clips

nbc_pl_goalliv2bou1_230819.jpg
Salah puts Liverpool in front against Bournemouth
nbc_pl_goalliv1bou1_230819.jpg
Diaz’s volley puts Liverpool level v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_wolbha_mitomagoal_230819.jpg
Mitoma’s dazzling run gives Brighton lead Wolves

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Kent State vs Indiana
Mike Woodson’s initial success prompts Indiana to give coach $1 million pay raise
World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day Three
Ryan Crouser finds blood clots in leg, says safe to compete at worlds
MLB: New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals
Cardinals rookie gets back 1st-hit ball after Mets’ Alonso throws it into the stands

Top Clips

nbc_pl_goalliv2bou1_230819.jpg
Salah puts Liverpool in front against Bournemouth
nbc_pl_goalliv1bou1_230819.jpg
Diaz’s volley puts Liverpool level v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_wolbha_mitomagoal_230819.jpg
Mitoma’s dazzling run gives Brighton lead Wolves

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

PL Update: Forest prove mettle v. Sheffield United

August 18, 2023 05:31 PM
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe recap Nottingham Forest's thrilling 2-1 victory against Sheffield United at the City Ground.
Up Next
nbc_pl_goalliv2bou1_230819.jpg
2:20
Salah puts Liverpool in front against Bournemouth
Now Playing
nbc_pl_goalliv1bou1_230819.jpg
1:01
Diaz’s volley puts Liverpool level v. Bournemouth
Now Playing
nbc_pl_wolbha_mitomagoal_230819.jpg
1:22
Mitoma’s dazzling run gives Brighton lead Wolves
Now Playing
nbc_pl_goalbou1liv0_230819.jpg
1:05
Semenyo gives Bournemouth dream start v. Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_hamerintv_v2_230818.jpg
2:30
Hamer: Blades ‘deserved more’ in loss to Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_heckingbottom_230818.jpg
2:03
Heckingbottom shares takeaways from loss to Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_cooperintvts_230818.jpg
2:18
Cooper: Forest had ‘complacency’ against Blades
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chrisintv_230818.jpg
1:53
Wood recaps game-winning goal v. Sheffield United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_nfvshuhl_230818.jpg
9:22
Highlights: Nottingham Forest 2, Sheffield Utd 1
Now Playing
nbc_pl_nfgoal2_230818.jpg
1:18
Wood lifts Forest ahead of Sheffield United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_shugoal1_230818.jpg
1:01
Hamer’s screamer brings Blades level v. Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_nfgoal1_230818.jpg
1:11
Awoniyi heads Forest in front of Sheffield United
Now Playing