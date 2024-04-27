 Skip navigation
SX Rd 15 Philadelphia 2024 Jett Lawrence jumps.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins Philadelphia Supercross; Cooper Webb no longer controls his championship fate
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
2022 ICF Canoe Slalom World Championships
Casey Eichfeld earns Paris spot at U.S. Olympic Canoe Trials
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Round Three
Zurich Classic of New Orleans final-round tee times and pairings

nbc_horse_derbydraw_240427.jpg
Derby favorite Fierceness draws No. 17 position
nbc_smx_anstiepostraceintv_240427.jpg
Anstie rides crowd support to ‘exciting’ victory
nbc_golf_zurichround3_highlight_240427.jpg
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 3

SX Rd 15 Philadelphia 2024 Jett Lawrence jumps.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins Philadelphia Supercross; Cooper Webb no longer controls his championship fate
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
2022 ICF Canoe Slalom World Championships
Casey Eichfeld earns Paris spot at U.S. Olympic Canoe Trials
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Round Three
Zurich Classic of New Orleans final-round tee times and pairings

nbc_horse_derbydraw_240427.jpg
Derby favorite Fierceness draws No. 17 position
nbc_smx_anstiepostraceintv_240427.jpg
Anstie rides crowd support to ‘exciting’ victory
nbc_golf_zurichround3_highlight_240427.jpg
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 3

PL Update: Liverpool's title hopes fade in draw

April 27, 2024 05:51 PM
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe recap an action-packed Saturday where Liverpool's title push took a hit against West Ham, Chelsea came back to steal a point at Aston Villa, and more.
nbc_pl_chepochettinointv_240427.jpg
0:54
Pochettino sounds off on VAR decision v. Villa
nbc_pl_chevsavlhls_240427.jpg
16:35
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Chelsea Matchweek 35
nbc_pl_cheavlreaction_240427.jpg
2:06
Chelsea show fight in 2-2 draw against Aston Villa
nbc_pl_chelseagoal2_240427.jpg
1:07
Gallagher curls in Chelsea’s equalizer v. Villa
nbc_pl_chelseagoal1_240427.jpg
1:00
Madueke pulls one back for Chelsea v. Aston Villa
nbc_pl_avlgoal2_240427.jpg
1:33
Rogers guides Aston Villa to 2-0 lead over Chelsea
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_240427.jpg
1:43
Cucurella’s own goal puts Villa ahead of Chelsea
nbc_pl_evevbrehilites_240427.jpg
8:42
Extended HLs: Everton v. Brentford Matchweek 35
nbc_pl_evegueyegoal_240427.jpg
1:28
Gueye drills Everton in front of Brentford
nbc_pl_newvshuhilites_240427.jpg
13:03
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Sheffield Matchweek 35
nbc_pl_relegation_240427.jpg
3:25
Sheffield United relegated after loss at Newcastle
nbc_pl_fulvscryhls_240427.jpg
10:44
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Crystal Palace MWK 35
