Premier League title race is 'wide open'

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Minnesota at Illinois
Reunions, old wounds set to reopen between Minnesota and Rutgers
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns
Titans vs. Chargers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats
SX 2024 Rd 17 Salt Lake City Mitchell Oldenburg closeup.JPG
Mitchell Oldenburg signs with Beta Motorcycle team for 2025 Supercross
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_oht_thatsaserveep1_241107.jpg
Carlini gives Olympic expertise to next generation
nbc_edge_bte_dolphinsrams_241107.jpg
Bet It In A Minute: Dolphins vs. Rams, NFL Week 10
nbc_dps_warriorscelticsrecap_241107.jpg
Kerr does not regret benching Tatum in Olympics

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Minnesota at Illinois
Reunions, old wounds set to reopen between Minnesota and Rutgers
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns
Titans vs. Chargers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats
SX 2024 Rd 17 Salt Lake City Mitchell Oldenburg closeup.JPG
Mitchell Oldenburg signs with Beta Motorcycle team for 2025 Supercross
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_oht_thatsaserveep1_241107.jpg
Carlini gives Olympic expertise to next generation
nbc_edge_bte_dolphinsrams_241107.jpg
Bet It In A Minute: Dolphins vs. Rams, NFL Week 10
nbc_dps_warriorscelticsrecap_241107.jpg
Kerr does not regret benching Tatum in Olympics

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Premier League title race is 'wide open'

November 7, 2024 12:20 PM
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola take a look at the Premier League title race, where anywhere from six-to-seven teams are alive and look capable of contending entering Matchweek 11.
Up Next
nbc_pst_chears_241107.jpg
12:29
Chelsea, Arsenal battle for top four positioning
Now Playing
nbc_pst_arsenalslump_241107.jpg
12:55
Can Arteta get Arsenal out of their slump?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_brentfordpenguinsfeature_241030.JPG
4:09
Brentford Peguins & Chicago Top Soccer’s mission
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_liverpool_241105.jpg
10:52
Liverpool ‘get the job done’ v. Brighton to go top
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_tottenham_241105.jpg
7:54
Tottenham flip the script on Aston Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_bournemouth_241105.jpg
6:48
Bournemouth show Man City’s vulnerabilities
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_manu_241105.jpg
19:02
Man United played with ‘freedom’ against Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_aresenal_241105.jpg
8:55
Newcastle were ‘spectacular’ against Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_netbursters10_241105.jpg
25:53
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 10
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kwpartb_241105.jpg
17:24
Arsenal’s lack of intensity evident v. Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kwparta_241105.jpg
22:51
Will van Nistelrooy stay when Amorim takes over?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_genxgtot_241105.jpg
6:41
How Tottenham became the PL’s most prolific team
Now Playing