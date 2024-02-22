 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
Olympics: Table Tennis-July 26
Lily Zhang is first to make U.S. Olympic table tennis team, record fourth Games
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 15 Women's - Michigan at Iowa
How to watch Caitlin Clark, Iowa vs Indiana: Time, streaming info for tonight’s women’s basketball game

Top Clips

nbc_smx_mcadoofeature_240222.jpg
Should McAdoo be thanking sister for his career?
nbc_pftpm_eanil_240222.jpg
EA to offer college football players $600 for NIL
nbc_pftpm_calebwilliams_240222.jpg
Williams is taking a risk without hiring an agent

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
Olympics: Table Tennis-July 26
Lily Zhang is first to make U.S. Olympic table tennis team, record fourth Games
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 15 Women's - Michigan at Iowa
How to watch Caitlin Clark, Iowa vs Indiana: Time, streaming info for tonight’s women’s basketball game

Top Clips

nbc_smx_mcadoofeature_240222.jpg
Should McAdoo be thanking sister for his career?
nbc_pftpm_eanil_240222.jpg
EA to offer college football players $600 for NIL
nbc_pftpm_calebwilliams_240222.jpg
Williams is taking a risk without hiring an agent

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Preview & prediction for every PL match in MW26

February 22, 2024 01:03 PM
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards go up and down the table to predict every fixture of Matchweek 26 in the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Up Next
arsnew.jpg
12:22
Can Arsenal seize chance to trim gap on Liverpool?
Now Playing
cheliv.jpg
11:47
Chelsea v. Liverpool: League Cup final preview
Now Playing
nbc_pl_update_240221.jpg
10:52
PL Update: Liverpool rout Luton Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_weekendpreview_240221.jpg
1:19
Will Man City, Arsenal keep pace with Liverpool?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_jurgenkloppintv_240221.jpg
3:37
Klopp praises Reds’ ‘fantastic’ play v. Luton Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_livlutrecap_240221.jpg
3:35
Liverpool are ‘the most dangerous team’ in the PL
Now Playing
nbc_pl_virgilvandijkintv_240221.jpg
2:49
Van Dijk discusses comeback win v. Luton Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_livluthl_240221.jpg
14:40
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Luton Town Matchweek 25
Now Playing
nbc_pl_goalliv4lut1_240221.jpg
1:29
Elliott makes it 4-1 for Liverpool v. Luton Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_goalliv3lut1_240221.jpg
1:09
Diaz drills Liverpool 3-1 in front of Luton Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_goalliv2lut1_240221.jpg
1:13
Gakpo puts Liverpool 2-1 in front of Luton Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_goalliv1lut1_240221.jpg
0:59
Van Dijk equalizes for Liverpool v. Luton Town
Now Playing