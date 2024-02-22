Watch Now
Preview & prediction for every PL match in MW26
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards go up and down the table to predict every fixture of Matchweek 26 in the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Can Arsenal seize chance to trim gap on Liverpool?
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola look ahead to Arsenal's test against Newcastle and whether the Gunners can shake off their Champions League defeat and keep up their Premier League title chase.
Chelsea v. Liverpool: League Cup final preview
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola look ahead to the League Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool in a rematch of 2022's penalty-shootout thriller at Wembley.
PL Update: Liverpool rout Luton Town
Anna Jackson, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard analyze Liverpool's 4-1 comeback victory against Luton Town to go four points clear at the top of the table entering Matchweek 26.
Will Man City, Arsenal keep pace with Liverpool?
Anna Jackson, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard preview Manchester City's fixture against Bournemouth and Arsenal's showdown against Newcastle as both teams look to reduce the gap between them and Liverpool at the top.
Klopp praises Reds’ ‘fantastic’ play v. Luton Town
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reflects on his side's 4-1 comeback win over Luton Town at Anfield.
Liverpool are ‘the most dangerous team’ in the PL
Anna Jackson, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard react to Liverpool's 4-1 comeback win against Luton Town at Anfield.
Van Dijk discusses comeback win v. Luton Town
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk speaks to the media following his side's 4-1 comeback win against Luton Town at Anfield.
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Luton Town Matchweek 25
Luton Town struck first, but Liverpool roared back in the second half en route to a 4-1 victory at Anfield to go four points clear ahead of Matchweek 26.
Elliott makes it 4-1 for Liverpool v. Luton Town
Harvey Elliott rockets his effort into the back of the net to give Liverpool a comfortable 4-1 lead over Luton Town at Anfield.
Diaz drills Liverpool 3-1 in front of Luton Town
Luis Diaz's strike gives Liverpool a two-goal cushion against Luton Town in the second half at Anfield.
Gakpo puts Liverpool 2-1 in front of Luton Town
Just moments after equalizing, Liverpool go in front of Luton Town thanks to Cody Gakpo's finish to send Anfield into hysterics.