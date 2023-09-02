 Skip navigation
Top News

AUTO: MAY 14 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Sunday Southern 500 at Darlington: Start time, TV info and more
The Walker Cup - Day One
GB&I jump on U.S. in opening Walker Cup session
ATHLETICS-WORLD-2023
Christian Coleman matches world’s fastest 100m of 2023

Top Clips

nbc_pl_akegoal_230902.jpg
Ake heads Manchester City in front of Fulham
nbc_pl_reamgoal_230902.jpg
Ream taps in Fulham’s equalizer against Man City
nbc_pl_alvarezgoal_230902.jpg
Haaland finds Alvarez to give City lead v. Fulham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

AUTO: MAY 14 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Sunday Southern 500 at Darlington: Start time, TV info and more
The Walker Cup - Day One
GB&I jump on U.S. in opening Walker Cup session
ATHLETICS-WORLD-2023
Christian Coleman matches world’s fastest 100m of 2023

Top Clips

nbc_pl_akegoal_230902.jpg
Ake heads Manchester City in front of Fulham
nbc_pl_reamgoal_230902.jpg
Ream taps in Fulham’s equalizer against Man City
nbc_pl_alvarezgoal_230902.jpg
Haaland finds Alvarez to give City lead v. Fulham

Watch Now

Son chips in Tottenham's equalizer against Burnley

September 2, 2023 10:22 AM
Heung-min Son's delicious chip finds the back of the net to give Spurs a level playing field against Burnley at Turf Moor.
nbc_pl_akegoal_230902.jpg
0:42
Ake heads Manchester City in front of Fulham
nbc_pl_reamgoal_230902.jpg
1:00
Ream taps in Fulham’s equalizer against Man City
nbc_pl_alvarezgoal_230902.jpg
0:55
Haaland finds Alvarez to give City lead v. Fulham
nbc_pl_burvtot_fostergoal_230902.jpg
1:05
Foster gives Burnley shock lead against Tottenham
nbc_pl_shueveanalysis_230902.jpg
0:55
Archer shines as Sheffield Utd draw with Everton
nbc_pl_shuvevehl_230902.jpg
11:06
Extended Highlights: Sheffield United 2, Everton 2
nbc_pl_evegoal2_230902.jpg
1:21
Danjuma gives Everton life v. Sheffield United
nbc_pl_archergoal2_230902.jpg
1:15
Archer’s strike ricochets off Pickford to lead 2-1
nbc_pl_shugoal_230902.jpg
1:13
Archer slots home Blades’ equalizer v. Everton
nbc_pl_evegoal1_230902.jpg
1:05
Doucoure gives Everton early lead v. Sheffield Utd
nbc_pl_update_230901.jpg
5:38
PL Update: West Ham survive scare v. Luton Town
nbc_pl_edwardsintv_230901.jpg
1:54
Edwards ‘very disappointed’ with loss to West Ham
