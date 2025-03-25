Top 10 Premier League goals: March 2025

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Niko Medved leaves Colorado State for his native Minnesota after an NCAA tournament run by the Rams
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Tuesdays with Gorney: Ranking the biggest commitments from the weekend
Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
,
Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
,
March Madness 2025: Bracket, schedule, scores, date, time, TV network for NCAA women’s basketball tournament
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
Top Clips
Why Harris slotted Tier 3 of Simms’ WR draft ranks
Inside Tier 2 of Simms’ 2025 NFL Draft WR rankings
Cousins reportedly to sit tight until after draft
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Niko Medved leaves Colorado State for his native Minnesota after an NCAA tournament run by the Rams
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Tuesdays with Gorney: Ranking the biggest commitments from the weekend
Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
,
Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
,
March Madness 2025: Bracket, schedule, scores, date, time, TV network for NCAA women’s basketball tournament
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
Top Clips
Why Harris slotted Tier 3 of Simms’ WR draft ranks
Inside Tier 2 of Simms’ 2025 NFL Draft WR rankings
Cousins reportedly to sit tight until after draft
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Top 10 Premier League goals: March 2025
March 25, 2025 09:21 AM
Relive 10 of the best Premier League goals from the month of March in the 2024-25 season.
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue