Top 10 Premier League goals: September 2025

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Tigers at Guardians Wild Card Game 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Raiders at Colts prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 5: Top WRs go down; Lamar Jackson, Ricky Pearsall updates
Mark Garcia
,
+1 More
Mark Garcia
,
Nic Bodiford
,
Top Clips
Sprague on Ryder Cup crowd control procedures
How Tillman injury impacts Browns’ pass attack
U.S. needs ‘European template’ in Ryder Cup play
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Tigers at Guardians Wild Card Game 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Raiders at Colts prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 5: Top WRs go down; Lamar Jackson, Ricky Pearsall updates
Mark Garcia
,
+1 More
Mark Garcia
,
Nic Bodiford
,
Top Clips
Sprague on Ryder Cup crowd control procedures
How Tillman injury impacts Browns’ pass attack
U.S. needs ‘European template’ in Ryder Cup play
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Top 10 Premier League goals: September 2025
September 29, 2025 05:46 PM
Relive 10 of the best Premier League goals from the month of September in the 2025-26 season.
Related Videos
10:09
Adams talks USMNT’s expectations for World Cup
13:03
Arsenal created ‘chance after chance’ v. Newcastle
11:52
Examining Palace’s tactical wins against Liverpool
07:14
Analyzing Sunderland’s ‘impressive’ return to PL
07:36
PL RAW: Arsenal’s statement win against Newcastle
25:49
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 6
10:23
Liverpool ‘got torn apart’ by Crystal Palace
06:20
Amorim ‘is just not working’ at Manchester United
07:34
Is Maresca feeling the pressure at Chelsea?
14:48
Arsenal overcome Newcastle in dramatic comeback
08:30
PL Update: West Ham fight back against Everton
10:31
Extended HLs: Everton v. West Ham Matchweek 6
04:32
Moyes shares where Everton fell short v. West Ham
04:44
Nuno proud of West Ham’s performance v. Everton
03:31
West Ham are ‘heading in the right direction’
03:17
West Ham show life against ‘stodgy’ Everton
15:12
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 6
01:24
Bowen smashes West Ham level at 1-1 with Everton
01:10
Keane heads Everton 1-0 in front of West Ham
12:10
Chelsea enter ‘massive’ fixture with Liverpool
03:04
Is Nuno the right fit at West Ham?
03:18
Welbeck ‘an absolute diamond’ for Brighton
01:48
Liverpool ‘too much’ for Chelsea to handle
01:47
Palace’s defense was ‘absolutely outstanding’
11:25
PL Update: Arsenal fight back against Newcastle
05:27
Lowe Down: Crystal Palace need to extend Glasner
01:31
Howe: Newcastle gave it everything against Arsenal
02:20
Arteta praises Arsenal’s ‘tremendous’ substitutes
14:32
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Arsenal Matchweek 6
02:58
Saka, Merino discuss Arsenal’s ‘unbelievable’ win
Latest Clips
13:06
Sprague on Ryder Cup crowd control procedures
01:22
How Tillman injury impacts Browns’ pass attack
15:42
U.S. needs ‘European template’ in Ryder Cup play
07:51
‘Sun is shining’ on McIlroy after stellar 2025
01:31
Nix sensitive to matchups, not reliable every week
01:32
Stay tuned on Irving’s injury status
01:37
Fantasy fallout for Dolphins amid Hill injury
30
Who will survive Roval and make the Round of 8?
14:16
Bengals look ‘defeated’ without Burrow
07:56
Jets have to get rid of the ‘stupid’ penalties
12:56
Dodgers are Reynolds’ favorite to win World Series
01:32
Take the Dolphins to cover against the Panthers
05:58
Jets’ Wilson will thrive in ‘awful’ game scripts
06:10
Doubs becoming Love’s favorite end zone target
06:18
Robinson’s route tree to grow amid Nabers’ injury
07:37
Gainwell can still be valuable flex play after bye
05:00
Giants’ Dart can become ‘top-12' QB in fantasy
07:37
Texans’ Marks has potential to reach RB1 ranks
07:52
Strange becoming No. 1 option in Jags passing game
01:47
Jets should ‘get enough going’ against Cowboys
01:55
Dodgers have edge in NL Champion market
02:00
Lions-Bengals a ‘good opportunity’ to bet the over
01:48
Back Yankees at price to win World Series
01:22
Expect defensive battle between Eagles, Broncos
09:34
How Ravens will fare without Lamar
07:10
Why Bengals could benefit from Winston at QB
03:56
Sirianni addresses Brown’s tweet, lackluster stats
11:25
Why Bengals need Burrow to be competitive
02:15
NFL Week 5 injury updates: Nabers, Purdy, Alt
01:15
Giants owner Mara announces cancer diagnosis
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue