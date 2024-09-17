 Skip navigation
Top News

Jeremy Swayman
NHL training camps open with Jeremy Swayman’s status with the Bruins among the many questions
Thumbnail
Oakmont’s massive greens will be even bigger when U.S. Open returns next summer
Shane Pinto
Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto looks ahead after gambling suspension, trying season

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_youngbenched_240917.jpg
Young’s benching for Dalton good news in fantasy
SaquonBarkley.jpg
Should PHI fans be concerned about Saints, Bucs?
nbc_dps_panthersbenchyoung_240917.jpg
Panthers benching Young feels ‘symbolic’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Jeremy Swayman
NHL training camps open with Jeremy Swayman’s status with the Bruins among the many questions
Thumbnail
Oakmont’s massive greens will be even bigger when U.S. Open returns next summer
Shane Pinto
Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto looks ahead after gambling suspension, trying season

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_youngbenched_240917.jpg
Young’s benching for Dalton good news in fantasy
SaquonBarkley.jpg
Should PHI fans be concerned about Saints, Bucs?
nbc_dps_panthersbenchyoung_240917.jpg
Panthers benching Young feels ‘symbolic’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Top PL saves from Matchweek 4 (2024-25)

September 17, 2024 11:45 AM
Relive the best saves from Matchweek 4 of the 2024-25 Premier League season.
nbc_pl_jorginhomixedzone_240916.JPG
2:57
Jorginho on Arsenal’s approach for Man City test
nbc_pl_2robmustoe_240915.jpg
1:44
Santo’s tactics worked to perfection v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_2robearle_240915.jpg
1:22
Gabriel was ‘colossus’ for Arsenal v. Tottenham
nbc_pl_tactics_240915.jpg
2:38
How Arsenal set up Gabriel’s winner v. Tottenham
nbc_pl_lowedownv2_240915.jpg
4:16
Lowe Down: Is the Liverpool-Slot honeymoon over?
nbc_pl_angeintvreaction_240915.jpg
6:03
Postecoglou: ‘I always win things’ in second year
nbc_pl_mw4allgoals_240915.jpg
11:22
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 4
nbc_pl_barnesscharintv_240915.jpg
3:08
Barnes, Schar believe Newcastle can still improve
nbc_pl_wolnewpostgame_240915.jpg
4:20
Can Newcastle keep pace with Man City, Arsenal?
nbc_pl_wolnew_240915.jpg
10:59
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Newcastle Matchweek 4
nbc_pl_newgoal2_240915.jpg
1:34
Barnes’ screamer puts Newcastle 2-1 in front
nbc_pl_newgoal1_240915.jpg
1:11
Schar rockets Newcastle level against Wolves
