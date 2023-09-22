 Skip navigation
Top News

The Solheim Cup - Day One
Euros win fourballs, cut deficit to 2 at Solheim Cup
The Solheim Cup - Preview Day Four
CL: Missed opportunity promoting Solheim, Ryder Cup
The Solheim Cup - Day One
Pederson makes second hole-in-one in Solheim Cup history

Top Clips

nbc_berry_injurynews_230922.jpg
Berry’s advice for Burrow managers if out vs. Rams
nbc_berry_giantsniners_230922.jpg
Samuel, Kittle shine for fantasy managers vs. NYG
nbc_gold_dryburghholeout_230922.jpg
Dryburgh holes out on No. 16 at Solheim Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Steph tries to follow after Rory's wedge shot

September 22, 2023 11:37 AM
Remember Rory McIlroy's historic wedge shot at the 2016 Tour Championship? Steph Curry is going to try and recreate it. Find out how he does on Niiice Shot with Stephen Curry!