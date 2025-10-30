Breaking down Wembanyama's stardom

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Valentin Vacherot through to Paris Masters quarterfinals after beating Cameron Norrie
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Depth could be UConn’s calling card as the top-ranked Huskies eye 13th national championship
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
No. 1 Ohio State vs. Penn State prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, betting trends, stats
Eric Froton
,
+1 More
Eric Froton
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Cunningham looking to build off game vs. ORL
Davis’ leg injury adds to Mavs injury woes
What does Young’s knee injury mean for Hawks?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Valentin Vacherot through to Paris Masters quarterfinals after beating Cameron Norrie
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Depth could be UConn’s calling card as the top-ranked Huskies eye 13th national championship
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
No. 1 Ohio State vs. Penn State prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, betting trends, stats
Eric Froton
,
+1 More
Eric Froton
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Cunningham looking to build off game vs. ORL
Davis’ leg injury adds to Mavs injury woes
What does Young’s knee injury mean for Hawks?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Breaking down Wembanyama's stardom
October 30, 2025 01:51 PM
Jay Bilas joins Dan Patrick to discuss Victor Wembanyama's "crazy" potential as he continues to improve, how the United States would fare against an international basketball team and more.
Related Videos
13:04
Why is Ward’s poor play going under the radar?
09:24
Reacting to Louisiana Governor’s comments on LSU
10:05
Smoltz: Expect ‘relentless’ LAD vs. TOR in Game 6
09:25
Are the Dodgers the MLB’s ‘evil empire?’
18:54
Re-drafting 2024 NFL Draft quarterback class
17:55
‘It kills me!': Miller heartbroken over Ohtani
18:15
Young: Mahomes is a ‘magical person’
06:01
Patrick: Ohtani ‘the greatest baseball player’ ever
10:07
Has Ohtani reached Bonds-level of fear at plate?
04:00
Patrick makes case for Taylor as NFL MVP
14:25
Cowher explains where the Steelers are going wrong
12:37
Staples: Kelly didn’t understand the job he took
04:09
Patrick: Kelly ‘was never a good fit’ at LSU
12:06
Tesh reveals how he wrote iconic ‘Roundball Rock’
13:50
Windhorst talks latest news in NBA betting scandal
05:07
Warriors ‘need’ to build Curry’s statue now
14:25
How QBs Jones, Darnold have ‘figured it out’
05:16
Gabriel better than Sanders for Browns right now
06:47
Who is more of a unicorn: Ohtani or Wembanyama?
16:15
Mattingly: ‘I’m going to enjoy’ first trip to WS
16:46
Analyzing Johnson’s comments, McDaniel’s future
07:43
Breaking down Warriors-Lakers, Rockets-Thunder
08:27
MNF Takeaways: Gibbs in ‘lofty territory’ for DET
05:07
Miller predicts the future for Wembanyama, Giannis
11:41
Harlan: ‘Hard’ to picture NBA without LeBron
04:13
Springer clutch again in sending Blue Jays to WS
03:22
Miami in trouble with McDaniel, Tagovailoa at helm
14:22
Darling: Ohtani’s Game 4 turnout was ‘remarkable’
15:57
RGIII: Dolphins need to ‘blow it all up’
08:41
Is Ohtani’s performance ‘greatest of all time’?
Latest Clips
01:07
Cunningham looking to build off game vs. ORL
01:28
Davis’ leg injury adds to Mavs injury woes
01:24
What does Young’s knee injury mean for Hawks?
03:37
NFL Week 9 preview: Seahawks vs. Commanders
02:17
Best bets for NFL Week 9 include Lions, Chargers
02:04
NFL Week 9 preview: Cardinals vs. Cowboys
02:41
NFL Week 9 preview: Jaguars vs. Raiders
04:19
NFL Week 9 preview: Chiefs vs. Bills
09:56
Which NBA teams need their players back the most?
04:22
Fade Knueppel vs. ORL; Giannis could feast vs. GSW
02:11
NFL Week 9 preview: Saints vs. Rams
04:13
NFL Week 9 preview: Colts vs. Steelers
02:01
NFL Week 9 preview: Chargers vs. Titans
03:46
Nix headlines QB hate list facing HOU defense
05:10
Herbert among QBs with good matchups in Week 9
05:22
Meyers, Doubs, Sutton on WR hate list in week 9
03:02
Ravens QB Jackson among TNF best bets in return
03:10
Robinson faces tough matchup in Week 9
08:50
Expect Jefferson to get targets with McCarthy back
02:10
NFL Week 9 preview: 49ers vs. Giants
13:11
Henry on the RB love list with Jackson returning
03:58
Pelicans in ‘tough situation’ without top picks
03:02
Beecham ‘somewhat disappointed’ with Mobley so far
03:50
NFL Week 9 preview: Falcons vs. Patriots
02:05
Can Bulls stay hot after starting season 4-0?
02:46
Beecham: ‘Don’t talk trash’ to Pistons’ Harris
05:25
Is Lakers’ Reaves a top-20 player in basketball?
03:52
NFL Week 9 preview: Panthers vs. Packers
04:05
Behind the scenes of Northwestern’s new Ryan Field
04:43
NFL Week 9 preview: Broncos vs. Texans
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue