 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Valentin Vacherot
Valentin Vacherot through to Paris Masters quarterfinals after beating Cameron Norrie
Kayleigh Heckel
Depth could be UConn’s calling card as the top-ranked Huskies eye 13th national championship
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
No. 1 Ohio State vs. Penn State prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, betting trends, stats

Top Clips

nbc_roto_cadecunningham_251030.jpg
Cunningham looking to build off game vs. ORL
nbc_roto_anthonydavis_251030.jpg
Davis’ leg injury adds to Mavs injury woes
nbc_roto_traeyoung_251030.jpg
What does Young’s knee injury mean for Hawks?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Valentin Vacherot
Valentin Vacherot through to Paris Masters quarterfinals after beating Cameron Norrie
Kayleigh Heckel
Depth could be UConn’s calling card as the top-ranked Huskies eye 13th national championship
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
No. 1 Ohio State vs. Penn State prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, betting trends, stats

Top Clips

nbc_roto_cadecunningham_251030.jpg
Cunningham looking to build off game vs. ORL
nbc_roto_anthonydavis_251030.jpg
Davis’ leg injury adds to Mavs injury woes
nbc_roto_traeyoung_251030.jpg
What does Young’s knee injury mean for Hawks?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Breaking down Wembanyama's stardom

October 30, 2025 01:51 PM
Jay Bilas joins Dan Patrick to discuss Victor Wembanyama's "crazy" potential as he continues to improve, how the United States would fare against an international basketball team and more.

Related Videos

nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_251030.jpg
13:04
Why is Ward’s poor play going under the radar?
nbc_dps_lsuheadcoach_251030.jpg
09:24
Reacting to Louisiana Governor’s comments on LSU
nbc_dps_johnsmoltz_251030.jpg
10:05
Smoltz: Expect ‘relentless’ LAD vs. TOR in Game 6
nbc_dps_dodgersevilempire_251029.jpg
09:25
Are the Dodgers the MLB’s ‘evil empire?’
Simms_on_dps_291025.jpg
18:54
Re-drafting 2024 NFL Draft quarterback class
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_251028.jpg
17:55
‘It kills me!': Miller heartbroken over Ohtani
nbc_dps_steveyounginterview_251028.jpg
18:15
Young: Mahomes is a ‘magical person’
nbc_dps_dodgersbluejaysgame3recap_251028.jpg
06:01
Patrick: Ohtani ‘the greatest baseball player’ ever
nbc_dps_kevinmillarinterview_251028.jpg
10:07
Has Ohtani reached Bonds-level of fear at plate?
nbc_dps_dponjonathantaylor_251027.jpg
04:00
Patrick makes case for Taylor as NFL MVP
nbc_dps_billcowherinterview_251027.jpg
14:25
Cowher explains where the Steelers are going wrong
nbc_dps_andystaplesinterview_251027.jpg
12:37
Staples: Kelly didn’t understand the job he took
nbc_dps_briankellyfired_251027.jpg
04:09
Patrick: Kelly ‘was never a good fit’ at LSU
nbc_dps_johntesh_251024.jpg
12:06
Tesh reveals how he wrote iconic ‘Roundball Rock’
nbc_dps_windhortsintv_251024.jpg
13:50
Windhorst talks latest news in NBA betting scandal
nbc_dps_curryimportance_251024.jpg
05:07
Warriors ‘need’ to build Curry’s statue now
daniel_jones_dps.jpg
14:25
How QBs Jones, Darnold have ‘figured it out’
nbc_dps_shadeursanders_251023.jpg
05:16
Gabriel better than Sanders for Browns right now
nbc_dps_wembyshohei_251023.jpg
06:47
Who is more of a unicorn: Ohtani or Wembanyama?
nbc_dps_donmattinglyinterview_251022.jpg
16:15
Mattingly: ‘I’m going to enjoy’ first trip to WS
nbc_dps_rosstuckerintv_251022.jpg
16:46
Analyzing Johnson’s comments, McDaniel’s future
nbc_dps_nbatalk_251022.jpg
07:43
Breaking down Warriors-Lakers, Rockets-Thunder
nbc_dps_mondaynightfootballrecap_251021.jpg
08:27
MNF Takeaways: Gibbs in ‘lofty territory’ for DET
nbc_dps_reggiemillerintv_251021.jpg
05:07
Miller predicts the future for Wembanyama, Giannis
nbc_dps_kevinharlaninterview_251021.jpg
11:41
Harlan: ‘Hard’ to picture NBA without LeBron
nbc_dps_marinersbluejaysrecap_251021.jpg
04:13
Springer clutch again in sending Blue Jays to WS
nbc_dps_dolphinstrouble_251020.jpg
03:22
Miami in trouble with McDaniel, Tagovailoa at helm
nbc_dps_rondarlinginterview_251020.jpg
14:22
Darling: Ohtani’s Game 4 turnout was ‘remarkable’
nbc_dps_rg3interview_251020.jpg
15:57
RGIII: Dolphins need to ‘blow it all up’
nbc_dps_dodgers_251020.jpg
08:41
Is Ohtani’s performance ‘greatest of all time’?

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_cadecunningham_251030.jpg
01:07
Cunningham looking to build off game vs. ORL
nbc_roto_anthonydavis_251030.jpg
01:28
Davis’ leg injury adds to Mavs injury woes
nbc_roto_traeyoung_251030.jpg
01:24
What does Young’s knee injury mean for Hawks?
nbc_csu_seaatwas_251030.jpg
03:37
NFL Week 9 preview: Seahawks vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_bestbets_251030.jpg
02:17
Best bets for NFL Week 9 include Lions, Chargers
nbc_csu_cardsatcowboys_251030.jpg
02:04
NFL Week 9 preview: Cardinals vs. Cowboys
nbc_csu_jagsatraiders_251030.jpg
02:41
NFL Week 9 preview: Jaguars vs. Raiders
nbc_csu_chiefsatbills_251030.jpg
04:19
NFL Week 9 preview: Chiefs vs. Bills
nbc_nba_playersback_251030.jpg
09:56
Which NBA teams need their players back the most?
nbc_nba_draftkings_251030.jpg
04:22
Fade Knueppel vs. ORL; Giannis could feast vs. GSW
nbc_csu_saintsatrams_251030.jpg
02:11
NFL Week 9 preview: Saints vs. Rams
nbc_csu_coltsatpitt_251030.jpg
04:13
NFL Week 9 preview: Colts vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_lacatten_251030.jpg
02:01
NFL Week 9 preview: Chargers vs. Titans
nbc_ffhh_hate_qb_list_251030.jpg
03:46
Nix headlines QB hate list facing HOU defense
nbc_ffhh_love_qb_list_251030.jpg
05:10
Herbert among QBs with good matchups in Week 9
nbc_ffhh_pchatelist_251030.jpg
05:22
Meyers, Doubs, Sutton on WR hate list in week 9
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251030.jpg
03:02
Ravens QB Jackson among TNF best bets in return
nbc_ffhh_rbhatelist_251030.jpg
03:10
Robinson faces tough matchup in Week 9
nbc_ffhh_pclovelist_251030.jpg
08:50
Expect Jefferson to get targets with McCarthy back
nbc_csu_ninersatgiants_251030.jpg
02:10
NFL Week 9 preview: 49ers vs. Giants
nbc_ffhh_rblovelist_251030.jpg
13:11
Henry on the RB love list with Jackson returning
nbc_nba_pelicans_251030.jpg
03:58
Pelicans in ‘tough situation’ without top picks
nbc_nba_hawkscavs_251030.jpg
03:02
Beecham ‘somewhat disappointed’ with Mobley so far
nbc_csu_patsatfalcons_251030.jpg
03:50
NFL Week 9 preview: Falcons vs. Patriots
nbc_nba_chicagobulls_251030.jpg
02:05
Can Bulls stay hot after starting season 4-0?
nbc_nba_durantharris_251030.jpg
02:46
Beecham: ‘Don’t talk trash’ to Pistons’ Harris
nbc_nba_austinreaves_251030.jpg
05:25
Is Lakers’ Reaves a top-20 player in basketball?
nbc_csu_panthersatpackers_251030.jpg
03:52
NFL Week 9 preview: Panthers vs. Packers
nbc_cfb_nwryanfieldrebuild_251030.jpg
04:05
Behind the scenes of Northwestern’s new Ryan Field
nbc_csu_broncosattexans_251030.jpg
04:43
NFL Week 9 preview: Broncos vs. Texans