Top News

Pat Narduzzi
‘Not fair at all.’ In the super-sized conference era, a school’s fate could hinge on tiebreakers
Ohio State Buckeyes
Top-ranked Ohio State’s offensive line dealing with injuries, inconsistency
Fernando Mendoza
No. 2 Indiana is trying to turn the page following an emotional, historic victory at Penn State

Top Clips

nbc_csu_lionsoffensefilmreview_251111.jpg
Why Lions had success with Campbell calling plays
nbc_csu_staffordramsfilmreview_251111.jpg
Rams are in a ‘different class’ than 49ers
nbc_csu_dknfcodds_251111.jpg
Simms will be ‘shocked’ if NFC doesn’t win SB

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Why NBA All-Star Game format is a slam dunk

November 12, 2025 01:41 PM
Dan Patrick praises Adam Silver for the new NBA All-Star Game format that puts the best USA players against the best international players.

nbc_dps_chasedanielinterview_251111.jpg
17:53
Daniel breaks down quarterback play across the NFL
nbc_dps_reggiemillerintv_251111.jpg
14:08
Miller: O’Neal ‘dominates’ Jokic in any era
nbc_dps_nicoharrisonfiring_251111.jpg
04:54
Mavericks fire Harrison, ending tumultuous tenure
nbc_dps_nflupdate_251111.jpg
04:25
Daboll ‘pays the price’ for losing winnable games
nbc_dps_jeffpassaninterview_251110.jpg
10:18
Passan on Guardians pitchers’ betting indictment
nbc_dps_nflweek10recap_251110.jpg
13:31
Patrick: Taylor should get consideration for MVP
nbc_dps_geraldmccoyinterview_251110.jpg
19:01
McCoy on Dart, Taylor MVP chances, Stafford legacy
mendoza.jpg
09:34
Reviewing the Heisman Race, playoff picture
nbc_dps_broncosraidersrecap_251107.jpg
10:18
Broncos not a ‘threatening’ team despite being 8-2
ohiostatelinebackernoonepick.jpg
11:51
Brugler discusses Manning, Mendoza, Simpson, Reese
nbc_dps_andystaples_251107.jpg
10:30
Staples: Current CFP is the right number of teams
nbc_dps_gregcosell_251107.jpg
09:41
Cosell on Maye and Nix’s seasons so far
nbc_dps_claytonkershawinterview_251107.jpg
12:11
Kershaw: ‘I’m just glad I got that last out’
nbc_dps_jjwattinterview_251107.jpg
17:03
Watt on Jets’ trade deadline, Colts’ potential
nbc_dps_kylermurraynews_251106.jpg
08:38
Patrick: Murray ‘doesn’t strike me as a leader’
nbc_dps_daverobertsinterview_251105.jpg
11:30
Roberts reflects on back-to-back World Series wins
nbc_dps_philjacksonandsamsmithinterview_251105.jpg
11:33
Jackson, Smith break down ‘Masters of the Game’
nbc_dps_albertbreer_251105.jpg
18:59
Breer: Cowboys can take ‘a big swing in 2026'
nbc_dps_nfltradereax_251105.jpg
08:28
NFL trade deadline winners and losers
mlbfansdps.jpg
07:55
Marchand: MLB ‘as a whole is really doing well’
nbc_dps_cardsdefcowboysreax_251104.jpg
03:43
Patrick: Brissett better for Cardinals than Murray
nbc_dps_dodgerswinworldseries_251103.jpg
03:25
Dodgers’ title should push teams to ‘spend more’
nbc_dps_hermedwardsinterview_251103.jpg
14:55
Edwards: ‘We can still play defense’ in the NFL
nbc_dps_worstlossofweekend_251103.jpg
06:55
NFL worst losses: Bengals fall again, Daniels hurt
pagescatchdodgersdps.jpg
13:12
Was this World Series the best Fall Classic ever?
bengalsdanpatrickshowclip.jpg
01:42
Will Bengals fire Tobin, Taylor after the season?
nbc_dps_charlesbarkleyinterview_251031.jpg
21:01
Barkley: Load management ‘disrespectful’ to fans
nbc_dps_danorlovskyinterview_251031.jpg
19:20
Evaluating Ravens’ playoff outlook at 3-5
rhule.jpg
02:00
Nebraska seeking relevance under Rhule
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_251030.jpg
13:04
Why is Ward’s poor play going under the radar?

nbc_csu_lionsoffensefilmreview_251111.jpg
13:43
Why Lions had success with Campbell calling plays
nbc_csu_staffordramsfilmreview_251111.jpg
09:12
Rams are in a ‘different class’ than 49ers
nbc_csu_dknfcodds_251111.jpg
01:37
Simms will be ‘shocked’ if NFC doesn’t win SB
NellyInjuryreturnMPX.jpg
02:33
Korda calls neck injury ‘one of my worst’ ever
nbc_ffhh_keepitopenorclosept2_251112.jpg
08:53
Sit Pollard and Worthy, start Flowers and Pitts
nbc_ffhh_keepitopenclose_251112.jpg
06:58
Sit DEN’s Nix and SEA’s Walker, start TB’s White
nbc_ffhh_travishunter_251112.jpg
04:51
Fantasy impacts for Jaguars with Hunter out
td_up_cbb_251112.jpg
03:46
UConn, Purdue among elite teams without NBA talent
nbc_enjoybball_tdup_gianniatake_251112.jpg
10:20
Giannis ‘doing more with less’ supporting talent
nbc_ffhh_winstonqb2_251112.jpg
05:42
Fantasy impacts of Winston starting Week 11
RTFUnderdogpicks11-12.jpg
07:37
Arkansas, Virginia Tech lead underdog picks
nbc_ffhh_harrisonnews_251112.jpg
08:18
Harrison had appendicitis surgery, out for Week 11
nbc_nba_cademvp_251112.jpg
09:34
Salop: Cunningham for MVP not a hot take anymore
ARchManningTexGa.jpg
04:58
Texas vs. Georgia has ‘so many different layers’
nbc_rtf_BamaOklahoma.jpg
04:23
QB matchup could make difference in OU vs. Bama
nbc_rtf_ndvptpreview_251112.jpg
05:29
How much does Notre Dame game mean to Pittsburgh?
nbc_rtf_imaginethat_251112.jpg
05:55
Can Duke take advantage of chaotic ACC?
nbc_rtf_reactiontocfprankings_251112.jpg
05:47
Analyzing latest College Football Playoff rankings
nbc_golf_brentleykaitrumpseg_251112.jpg
07:58
Kai Trump taking a ‘massive’ leap at The Annika
nbc_nba_draftkings_251112.jpg
04:55
Back over on Doncic points, Jokic rebounds
nbc_rtf_connorstopqbs_251112.jpg
10:28
Analyzing the top quarterbacks of 2026 draft class
nbc_enjoybball_tdup_piereneedsmore_251112.jpg
09:58
Jackson Jr., Bane among early-season letdowns
nbc_rtf_connorstopoverallprospects_251112.jpg
10:41
Who are the top overall prospects in 2026 draft?
nbc_enjoybball_tdup_piereenjoys_251112.jpg
09:28
Avdija, Duren among early-season standouts
nbc_roto_virvduke_251112.jpg
01:57
Dalzell: Fade Virginia, ride with the Blue Devils
GettyImages-2244019006_copy.jpg
01:56
Why Texas can both cover and win vs. Georgia
nbc_roto_iowvusc_251112.jpg
02:18
Iowa’s run game could prove too much for USC
nbc_roto_oklvala_251112.jpg
02:10
Can Alabama cover at -6 against Oklahoma?
GettyImages-2237944787_copy.jpg
02:12
Anticipate Jacobs to go ‘way under’ vs. Texas A&M
nbc_golf_ccintvv2_251112.jpg
02:59
Clark on love for golf, playing alongside Korda