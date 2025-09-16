Blandino explains his issues with the Tush Push

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fantasy basketball mock draft analysis 2025-26: Is Nikola Jokic the top pick?
Noah Rubin
,
Noah Rubin
,
Kyle Snyder wins wrestling world title at 97kg
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Bengals at Vikings prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Colts have ‘coaching edge’ to win AFC South
Liverpool win again despite imperfections
Herbert leading Chargers with new mentality
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fantasy basketball mock draft analysis 2025-26: Is Nikola Jokic the top pick?
Noah Rubin
,
Noah Rubin
,
Kyle Snyder wins wrestling world title at 97kg
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Bengals at Vikings prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Colts have ‘coaching edge’ to win AFC South
Liverpool win again despite imperfections
Herbert leading Chargers with new mentality
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Blandino explains his issues with the Tush Push
September 16, 2025 11:32 AM
Dean Blandino joins Dan Patrick to discuss why he doesn't like the Tush Push play as well as the NFL's points of officiating emphasis early in the 2025 season.
Related Videos
14:05
Debating Brady, Belichick’s impact on Pats dynasty
11:59
Brady in LV booth is ‘direct conflict of interest’
10:40
Manuel: Notre Dame facing tough battle to make CFP
13:47
Week 2 takeaways: Should Bengals go after Cousins?
15:08
Cowher: Eagles’ tush push is ‘not a football play’
06:24
GB has ‘everyone’s attention’ after 2-0 start
13:16
Edwards compares Parsons to L.T.
05:10
Will Trout become a forgotten legend?
09:13
Kuhn: Packers are the best team in the NFL
13:04
Carr: NFL players hate Thursday Night Football
17:22
Wright more worried about Lions than Chiefs
17:31
Carr: Colts’ Jones ‘looked like Peyton’ in Week 1
16:51
Breaking down Williams’ struggles vs. Vikings
07:53
McCarthy ‘is a winner’, shows composure in debut
13:33
Wickersham: Namath the most important QB ever
14:17
NFL Week 1: Bills comeback, Jones’ performance
13:50
Gonzalez: Packers look like a Super Bowl team
04:57
Parsons impacts game like all-time greats
10:39
Paolantonio: Carter shouldn’t be suspended
13:13
Hurts shines as Eagles beat Cowboys in wild opener
15:29
Lamb ‘didn’t quit’ despite second-half drops
02:00
Patrick: Prescott ‘baited’ Carter into ejection
12:02
Brazil game hints at NFL’s schedule ambitions
16:21
Tucker: 49ers are ‘going to the Super Bowl’
06:53
Eagles expectations are ‘through the roof’
10:38
Inside Kawhi’s reported ‘no-show’ deal
17:58
Analyzing pressure on Bills, Rodgers’ psyche
15:00
Irvin on Parsons trade and Cowboys documentary
10:44
Report: LAC paid Leonard $28M for ‘no-show job’
02:34
Is Parsons better off with Packers?
Latest Clips
01:34
Colts have ‘coaching edge’ to win AFC South
10:29
Liverpool win again despite imperfections
07:31
Herbert leading Chargers with new mentality
02:00
Tinch felt relief following 110mH title at worlds
02:04
Kipyegon dominates worlds 1500m; Hiltz fifth
05:24
Tinch captures gold in men’s 110mH at worlds
11:54
Brady wearing headset in LV booth raises flags
05:46
Kipyegon kicks to fourth world title in 1500m
04:06
Coen clarifies sideline situation with Lawrence
02:26
McCourty: Dolphins could walk into buzzsaw in BUF
05:58
Buy or sell: 2-0 teams that missed 2024 playoffs
07:01
Burrow’s injury history becoming part of legacy
04:49
Mclaughlin-Levrone smashes Richards-Ross’ 400m AR
03:14
Inside Vikings’ QB options given McCarthy’s injury
02:55
Daniels remains ‘truly day-to-day’
05:24
Exploring how Raiders have utilized Jeanty
11:58
Mayfield can ‘rediscover gas pedal in crunch time’
04:31
Holloway’s quest for 110mH four-peat falters
04:25
Paulino second to Bukowiecka’s SB in 400m semi
05:56
Analyzing NFL players’ chains during games
14:08
How Buccaneers overpowered Texans’ defense
04:29
Brady to headline Saudi Arabia flag football event
08:57
Why Mayfield is in the ‘financial wilderness’
05:36
Lutkenhaus crashes out of men’s 800m in heats
12:54
Clarke: Nothing comes close to being in Ryder Cup
07:55
Highlights: Jackson T. Stephens Cup, Round 1
01:29
Consider the over with Panthers-Falcons in Week 3
03:47
What happened to Sexton on final lap in St. Louis?
12:04
What does Deegan need to clinch 250 title?
17:49
Analyzing Deegan-Kitchen drama in St. Louis
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue