 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alysa Liu
Alysa Liu, Chock/Bates lead Cup of China after first day
MLB: Playoffs-Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers at Blue Jays – World Series Game 1 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, stats
NCAA Football: Michigan at Indiana
No. 2 Indiana vs. UCLA prediction: Updated odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_dps_windhortsintv_251024.jpg
Windhorst talks latest news in NBA betting scandal
oly_gamrn_worlds_whittenburg_251024.jpg
Whittenburg finally captures elusive gold on rings
nbc_pft_rodneyhofchargers_2510124.jpg
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alysa Liu
Alysa Liu, Chock/Bates lead Cup of China after first day
MLB: Playoffs-Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers at Blue Jays – World Series Game 1 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, stats
NCAA Football: Michigan at Indiana
No. 2 Indiana vs. UCLA prediction: Updated odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_dps_windhortsintv_251024.jpg
Windhorst talks latest news in NBA betting scandal
oly_gamrn_worlds_whittenburg_251024.jpg
Whittenburg finally captures elusive gold on rings
nbc_pft_rodneyhofchargers_2510124.jpg
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Warriors 'need' to build Curry's statue now

October 24, 2025 10:02 AM
DPS talks about Steph Curry's clutch performance in the final quarter of yesterday's game and his contribution to the NBA.

Related Videos

nbc_dps_windhortsintv_251024.jpg
13:50
Windhorst talks latest news in NBA betting scandal
daniel_jones_dps.jpg
14:25
How QBs Jones, Darnold have ‘figured it out’
nbc_dps_shadeursanders_251023.jpg
05:16
Gabriel better than Sanders for Browns right now
nbc_dps_wembyshohei_251023.jpg
06:47
Who is more of a unicorn: Ohtani or Wembanyama?
nbc_dps_donmattinglyinterview_251022.jpg
16:15
Mattingly: ‘I’m going to enjoy’ first trip to WS
nbc_dps_rosstuckerintv_251022.jpg
16:46
Analyzing Johnson’s comments, McDaniel’s future
nbc_dps_nbatalk_251022.jpg
07:43
Breaking down Warriors-Lakers, Rockets-Thunder
nbc_dps_mondaynightfootballrecap_251021.jpg
08:27
MNF Takeaways: Gibbs in ‘lofty territory’ for DET
nbc_dps_reggiemillerintv_251021.jpg
05:07
Miller predicts the future for Wembanyama, Giannis
nbc_dps_kevinharlaninterview_251021.jpg
11:41
Harlan: ‘Hard’ to picture NBA without LeBron
nbc_dps_marinersbluejaysrecap_251021.jpg
04:13
Springer clutch again in sending Blue Jays to WS
nbc_dps_dolphinstrouble_251020.jpg
03:22
Miami in trouble with McDaniel, Tagovailoa at helm
nbc_dps_rondarlinginterview_251020.jpg
14:22
Darling: Ohtani’s Game 4 turnout was ‘remarkable’
nbc_dps_rg3interview_251020.jpg
15:57
RGIII: Dolphins need to ‘blow it all up’
nbc_dps_dodgers_251020.jpg
08:41
Is Ohtani’s performance ‘greatest of all time’?
nbc_dps_golicndvsusc_251017.jpg
03:26
Golic Sr.: ND-USC ending because of scheduling
nbc_dps_jeromebettis_251017.jpg
10:17
Bettis discusses his experience in ND vs. USC
nbc_dps_dpontitans_251014.jpg
05:12
Callahan firing casts doubt on Titans front office
nbc_dps_leinartintv_251014.jpg
14:00
Leinart discusses ‘Bush Push’ game 20 years later
nbc_dps_herbstreit_251014.jpg
19:11
Herbstreit: Penn State head coach is ‘premier job’
nbc_dps_johnsmoltzinterview_251013.jpg
13:56
Smoltz: Mariners hung in ‘on adrenaline alone’
nbc_dps_dponjamesfranklin_251013.jpg
06:31
Losses in ‘meaningful’ games cost Franklin PSU job
nbc_dps_cfbtalk_251013.jpg
03:39
Indiana beating Oregon ‘surprise of the weekend’
nbc_dps_rickneuheiselinterview_251013.jpg
06:10
Ramifications of Franklin firing for Penn State
nbc_dps_giantseaglesrecap_251010.jpg
06:53
Giants ‘have something’ with Dart, Skattebo
opp_of_the_weekend_raw.jpg
05:24
Florida, Texas among teams with big opportunities
nbc_dps_welterintr_251010.jpg
09:57
Welter: ‘People are very upset’ with Belichick
nbc_dps_mccourtyintr_251010.jpg
03:36
McCourty: No adjustments from Eagles in loss
nbc_dps_dponbillbelichick_251009.jpg
11:09
‘Blame is on’ Belichick for drama in Chapel Hill
nbc_dps_nyoverrated_251009.jpg
03:51
Is New York an overrated sports city?

Latest Clips

oly_gamrn_worlds_whittenburg_251024.jpg
10:25
Whittenburg finally captures elusive gold on rings
nbc_pft_rodneyhofchargers_2510124.jpg
44
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
pftdraftreplacer__113431.jpg
04:33
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
oly_gawub_worlds_nemour_251024.jpg
11:42
Nemour outclasses the field for bars world title
nbc_pft_bearstrollravens_251024.jpg
08:56
One win vs. Bears can do ‘wonders’ for Ravens
nbc_pft_nbagambling_251024.jpg
15:29
Inside information in gambling a threat to leagues
nbc_pft_steelerspackers_251024.jpg
02:57
Who has most at stake in Packers vs. Steelers?
nbc_pft_opticalillusion_251024.jpg
08:44
NFL says Reichard’s wire kick an optical illusion
nbc_pft_kirkcousins_251024.jpg
04:43
Could struggling Vikings bring Cousins home?
nbc_pft_rodgersvspackers_251024.jpg
06:11
Rodgers reflective about good times with Packers
nbc_pft_jjmccarthy_251024.jpg
06:33
Vikings need to see what they have in McCarthy
oly_gamph_worlds_hong_251024.jpg
09:02
Yanming wins pommel horse title after tiebreaker
nbc_pft_travelproblems_251024.jpg
12:25
How scheduling issues affected Vikings-Chargers
nbc_pft_herbertelite_251024.jpg
05:37
Herbert looks like an elite QB vs. Vikings
oly_gawvt_worlds_angelinamelnikova_251024.jpg
11:52
Melnikova adds vault gold to all-around title
nbc_pft_wentzstruggle_251024.jpg
11:32
Time for Vikings to ‘pull the plug’ on Wentz
oly_gamfx_worlds_jakejarman_251024.jpg
11:57
Jarman, Whitehouse combine for 1-2 floor finish
nbc_nba_denvsgsw_251023.jpg
02:05
HLs: Curry carries Warriors to second straight win
nbc_nba_okcvsind_251023.jpg
01:59
HLs: SGA fires in 55 points, Thunder win in 2OT
nbc_soc_uswntporhlsv2_251023.jpg
10:57
Highlights: USWNT v. Portugal (En Español)
nbc_soc_porgoal2_251023.jpg
58
Pinto puts Portugal ahead of USWNT
nbc_golf_horschellavarocks_251023.jpg
01:10
Horschel gets good break despite hitting lava rock
oly_swm100im_toronto_casas_251023.jpg
04:44
Casas hangs on to win 100m individual medley
nbc_golf_bankofutahrd1_251023.jpg
11:05
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 1
oly_sww100im_toronto_walsh_251023.jpg
05:29
Walsh unstoppable in 100m individual medley win
nbc_soc_porgoal1_251023.jpg
56
Portugal’s Gomes heads in equalizer vs. USWNT
nbc_nba_offguardep3rockets_251023.jpg
19:02
Sengun is ‘on the cusp’ of being a top NBA big
nbc_nba_offguardep3wemby_251023.jpg
08:23
Wembanyama was ‘not human’ in eruption vs. Mavs
oly_sww200br_toronto_douglass_251023.jpg
06:13
Douglass glides to 200m breaststroke win
nbc_nba_offguardep3vjedgecombe_251023.jpg
10:41
Edgecombe ‘going to be’ great after historic debut