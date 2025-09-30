Jets have to get rid of the 'stupid' penalties

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 5: Top WRs go down; Lamar Jackson, Ricky Pearsall updates
Mark Garcia
,
+1 More
Mark Garcia
,
Nic Bodiford
,
Napheesa Collier blasts Cathy Engelbert, WNBA leadership for lack of accountability
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Giants at Saints prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
‘Sun is shining’ on McIlroy after stellar 2025
Who will survive Roval and make the Round of 8?
Bengals look ‘defeated’ without Burrow
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 5: Top WRs go down; Lamar Jackson, Ricky Pearsall updates
Mark Garcia
,
+1 More
Mark Garcia
,
Nic Bodiford
,
Napheesa Collier blasts Cathy Engelbert, WNBA leadership for lack of accountability
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Giants at Saints prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
‘Sun is shining’ on McIlroy after stellar 2025
Who will survive Roval and make the Round of 8?
Bengals look ‘defeated’ without Burrow
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Jets have to get rid of the 'stupid' penalties
September 30, 2025 01:46 PM
Dan Patrick recaps the NFL Monday night double-header with the Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos winning respectively.
Related Videos
14:16
Bengals look ‘defeated’ without Burrow
12:56
Dodgers are Reynolds’ favorite to win World Series
15:08
McCoy: ‘Can’t crown’ NFL teams too early in season
08:31
Alabama fans have ‘renewed hope’ after Georgia win
06:09
Packers-Cowboys tie; Jones takes a shot at Parsons
05:21
Patrick: Bethpage atmosphere had ‘WWE-type feel’
08:01
Would you rather be fan of Browns or Cardinals?
16:50
Simms ‘a little disappointed’ in Cardinals’ Murray
02:49
USC among most must-win games of the weekend
01:52
Meyer: North Carolina offense is ‘a train wreck’
14:05
Recent Wilson criticism is ‘revisionist history’
08:45
Has Wilson played himself out of the Hall of Fame?
12:01
Passan on AL MVP race between Judge and Raleigh
12:57
Chamblee: Scheffler, Rory are Ryder Cup alphas
11:49
Manfred talks robot umpires and other rule changes
18:04
Hurley: ‘I should work myself close to death’
01:53
Dart to be tested early against Chargers’ defense
16:29
Can Dart be the ‘savior’ the Giants need?
10:34
MLB approves robot umpire challenge system
09:14
Henry could learn from Barber to help stop fumbles
10:34
Fitzpatrick: Detroit is my favorite in the NFC
13:34
Harbaugh: There’s nothing Herbert isn’t good at
18:22
Young: Lamar could become best player of all time
10:26
Recapping a wild NFL Week 3 Sunday
18:04
‘Wind is blowing’ toward tush push ban in 2026
15:07
Clemson’s mentality is not breeding consistency
10:11
NFL Week 3 preview: KC faces ‘must win,’ LAC rises
08:49
Tua, McDaniel should both ‘be on the hot seat’
09:23
McDaniel and Dolphins have a ‘structural problem’
18:32
Daniel: Offensive line woes still plaguing Chiefs
Latest Clips
07:51
‘Sun is shining’ on McIlroy after stellar 2025
30
Who will survive Roval and make the Round of 8?
01:32
Take the Dolphins to cover against the Panthers
05:58
Jets’ Wilson will thrive in ‘awful’ game scripts
13:03
Arsenal created ‘chance after chance’ v. Newcastle
06:10
Doubs becoming Love’s favorite end zone target
06:18
Robinson’s route tree to grow amid Nabers’ injury
11:52
Examining Palace’s tactical wins against Liverpool
07:14
Analyzing Sunderland’s ‘impressive’ return to PL
07:36
PL RAW: Arsenal’s statement win against Newcastle
07:37
Gainwell can still be valuable flex play after bye
05:00
Giants’ Dart can become ‘top-12' QB in fantasy
07:37
Texans’ Marks has potential to reach RB1 ranks
25:49
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 6
07:52
Strange becoming No. 1 option in Jags passing game
10:23
Liverpool ‘got torn apart’ by Crystal Palace
06:20
Amorim ‘is just not working’ at Manchester United
07:34
Is Maresca feeling the pressure at Chelsea?
14:48
Arsenal overcome Newcastle in dramatic comeback
01:47
Jets should ‘get enough going’ against Cowboys
01:55
Dodgers have edge in NL Champion market
02:00
Lions-Bengals a ‘good opportunity’ to bet the over
01:48
Back Yankees at price to win World Series
01:22
Expect defensive battle between Eagles, Broncos
09:34
How Ravens will fare without Lamar
07:10
Why Bengals could benefit from Winston at QB
03:56
Sirianni addresses Brown’s tweet, lackluster stats
11:25
Why Bengals need Burrow to be competitive
02:15
NFL Week 5 injury updates: Nabers, Purdy, Alt
01:15
Giants owner Mara announces cancer diagnosis
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue