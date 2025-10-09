 Skip navigation
Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Titans at Raiders prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Blue Jays set up nicely for ALCS after putting away Yankees in Game 4
VR60D2KckEqbr85MDCw3nqzGfa6kQ7fxgBcAOkPx.webp
Podcast: UCF’s Emily Marron interview; and where are the college golf rankings at?

Top Clips

nbc_bte_acesmercury_251009.jpg
‘Aces are inevitable’ in Finals Game 4 vs. Mercury
nbc_bte_billsfalcons_251009.jpg
Why Bills could be ‘in big trouble’ vs. Falcons
USATSI_27271925_copy.jpg
Eyeing Mahomes, Montgomery in SNF Week 6 clash

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Tucker: Eagles are 'too talented' to be this bad

October 9, 2025 11:22 AM
Ross Tucker shares his expectations for the Philadelphia Eagles offense and previews their Thursday Night Football matchup with NFC East rival New York Giants, and more.

Related Videos

nbc_dps_yankees_251009.jpg
06:08
Yankees ‘should be disappointed’ after ALDS exit
nbc_dps_jimmyrollins_251008.jpg
16:21
Phillies’ offense has disappeared vs. Dodgers
nbc_dps_davesimsinterview_251007.jpg
11:17
Sims: I’m capturing the mood of Yankees fans
nbc_dps_jaguarschiefsrecap_251007.jpg
10:24
Chiefs ‘slipping,’ Jaguars ‘rising’ after MNF duel
nbc_dps_chrisrussointerview_251007.jpg
18:24
NYY getting playoff-swept would be embarrassing
nbc_dps_worstweekendinsports_251006.jpg
12:52
Who had the worst weekend in sports?
nbc_dps_mcelroyintr_251006.jpg
09:31
McElroy: Penn State were out schemed by UCLA
nbc_dps_daniel_251006.jpg
05:36
Daniel: ‘Have to’ put Mayfield in MVP conversation
nbc_dps_guerrero_251006.jpg
04:42
Debating broadcaster approaches to massive moments
nbc_dps_kurtwarnerinterview_251003.jpg
14:40
Rams ‘reeling’ after TNF loss; Stroud’s struggles
nbc_dps_sabathiaIntr_251003.jpg
12:25
Sabathia talks increased velocity for MLB pitchers
nbc_dps_peterkinginterview_251002.jpg
18:14
King: ‘I actually like’ NFL games ending in ties
nbc_dps_almichaelsinterview_251002.jpg
15:03
Michaels: San Francisco 49ers are ‘star-crossed’
nbc_dps_markschlerethinterview_251001.jpg
13:44
Schlereth: NFL’s new overtime rules make no sense
nbc_dps_benpickmaninterview_251001.jpg
11:25
Collier statement ‘seminal moment in WNBA history’
nbc_dps_seancaseyinterview_251001.jpg
13:26
Casey: Yankees still have a chance to win series
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_250930.jpg
14:16
Bengals look ‘defeated’ without Burrow
nbc_dps_mondaynightfootballrecap_250930.jpg
07:56
Jets have to get rid of the ‘stupid’ penalties
nbc_dps_haroldreynoldsinterview_250930.jpg
12:56
Dodgers are Reynolds’ favorite to win World Series
nbc_dps_geraldmccoyinterview_250929.jpg
15:08
McCoy: ‘Can’t crown’ NFL teams too early in season
nbc_dps_neuheiselintr_250929.jpg
08:31
Alabama fans have ‘renewed hope’ after Georgia win
nbc_dps_dalgbtie_250929.jpg
06:09
Packers-Cowboys tie; Jones takes a shot at Parsons
nbc_dps_rydercup_250929.jpg
05:21
Patrick: Bethpage atmosphere had ‘WWE-type feel’
nbc_dps_seahawkscardinalsrecap_250926.jpg
08:01
Would you rather be fan of Browns or Cardinals?
nbc_dps_chrissimmsinterview_250926.jpg
16:50
Simms ‘a little disappointed’ in Cardinals’ Murray
nbc_dps_mmwgotw_250926.jpg
02:49
USC among most must-win games of the weekend
nbc_dps_belichick_250926.jpg
01:52
Meyer: North Carolina offense is ‘a train wreck’
nbc_dps_russellwilsonhofv2_250926.jpg
14:05
Recent Wilson criticism is ‘revisionist history’
DPSRuss9-25.jpg
08:45
Has Wilson played himself out of the Hall of Fame?
nbc_dps_passanintv_250925.jpg
12:01
Passan on AL MVP race between Judge and Raleigh

Latest Clips

nbc_bte_acesmercury_251009.jpg
02:01
‘Aces are inevitable’ in Finals Game 4 vs. Mercury
nbc_bte_billsfalcons_251009.jpg
01:36
Why Bills could be ‘in big trouble’ vs. Falcons
USATSI_27271925_copy.jpg
01:43
Eyeing Mahomes, Montgomery in SNF Week 6 clash
nbc_pft_dungymultipletopics_251009.jpg
05:54
Dungy offers coach’s perspective on Gannon
GettyImages-2239507710_copy.jpg
12:43
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Round 1
nbc_pft_dungyonchiefsv2_251009.jpg
08:45
Dungy: Chiefs’ stars ‘have to come through’
nbc_pft_browns_qb_situation_251009.jpg
03:02
Where Browns stand with QB room
nbc_pft_unc_bill_belichick_251009.jpg
15:31
UNC has a ‘general funk’ with Belichick
nbc_pft_coltsbucs_251009.jpg
07:06
Dungy sees confidence in Colts, Buccaneers
nbc_pft_dungytalksjaguars_251009.jpg
04:20
Win over Chiefs could be catalyst for Jaguars
nbc_pft_broncos_ceiling_floor_251009.jpg
08:08
What are Broncos’ floor and ceiling in 2025?
nbc_pft_bo_nix_qb_251009.jpg
08:41
Nix’s growth among Broncos’ defining questions
nbc_pft_unpacking_win_eagles_251009.jpg
06:02
Broncos can focus on football, not hype, in London
nbc_pft_sean_payton_sched_251009.jpg
03:35
Eagles win probably Broncos’ biggest since title
nbc_pft_jags_geg_newsome_251009.jpg
07:55
Unpacking Browns-Jaguars CB swap
nbc_pft_jaxsondart_251009.jpg
02:53
Dart faces ‘great opportunity’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_jalenhurts_251009.jpg
05:43
Hurts, Eagles offense look to gel on TNF
nbc_pft_eaglesgiants_251009.jpg
07:18
Will Barkley get back on track vs. Giants?
nbc_nba_pg_torvsac_251008(2).jpg
01:59
NBA Preseason HLs: Raptors vs. Kings
nbc_nba_pg_porgsw_251008.jpg
01:59
NBA Preseason HLs: Trail Blazers vs. Warriors
nbc_nba_pg_bosmem_251008.jpg
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Celtics vs. Grizzlies
nbc_nba_pg_utavhou_v2_251008.jpg
01:56
NBA Preseason Highlights: Jazz vs. Rockets
nbc_nba_pg_sanvmia_v2_251008.jpg
01:57
NBA Preseason Highlights: Spurs vs. Heat
nbc_golf_rahmonso_251008.jpg
06:18
Rahm: Open de España is a big event to me
nbc_nba_edwardscomp_251008.jpg
01:27
Edwards tallies 17 points, 2 assists vs. Pacers
nbc_golf_morikawatalk_251008.jpg
11:36
Did Morikawa’s comments lead to Ryder Cup chaos?
nbc_bte_mvpfavoritesv3_251008.jpg
01:50
SGA, Brunson headline early 2026 NBA MVP best bets
sales_cfb_filmbreakdown_IamaIeava_2501008.jpg
02:33
UCLA rides dual-threat Iamaleava to stunning win
nbc_nba_buzeliscomp_251008.jpg
01:22
Buzelis nets 19 for Bulls in preseason vs. Cavs
nbc_roto_strange_251008.jpg
01:19
Long will get more touches with Strange injured