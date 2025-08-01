Patrick: Washington Commanders 'need' McLaurin

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Yankees at Marlins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 1
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Giants at Mets Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 1
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Twins at Guardians Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 1
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Top Clips
What’s the ‘magic number’ for McLaurin?
Douglass’s medal ceremony from 200m breaststroke
Great Britain dominant in men’s 4x200m free relay
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Yankees at Marlins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 1
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Giants at Mets Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 1
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Twins at Guardians Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 1
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Top Clips
What’s the ‘magic number’ for McLaurin?
Douglass’s medal ceremony from 200m breaststroke
Great Britain dominant in men’s 4x200m free relay
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Patrick: Washington Commanders 'need' McLaurin
August 1, 2025 09:14 AM
Dan Patrick unpacks Terry McLaurin's trade request from the Washington Commanders following unproductive contract negotiations.
Related Videos
18:32
What’s the ‘magic number’ for McLaurin?
10:49
Herbert: ‘Everyone loves to play’ for Harbaugh
14:09
Rivers ‘excited’ for Chargers, Herbert in 2025
12:41
Sabathia ‘feels good’ after Hall of Fame induction
07:52
How much time will Browns give Sanders, Gabriel?
13:56
Broncos should be ‘more ready’ for success in 2025
03:20
Jags’ Hunter gives himself ‘The Unicorn’ nickname
05:54
Patrick: 2025-2026 will be Doncic’s biggest year
12:27
Ward is ‘clear and obvious’ Titans starting QB
01:19
Should Herbert run more for the Chargers?
01:22
Jefferson, Watt among ‘most unlosable’ NFL players
06:26
Exchange with Manfred ‘embarrassing’ for Harper
03:31
Deion reveals he is cancer-free after surgery
10:51
NFL teams with ‘varying degrees’ of hope in 2025
08:22
Sabathia, Ichiro shine in Hall of Fame speeches
14:53
Gronk: NFL is a daily ‘battle against yourself’
09:55
McDonald reprising iconic ‘Happy Gilmore’ role
12:22
Henry doesn’t anticipate Saban returning to coach
13:45
Graham: Not getting to the Super Bowl ‘eats at me’
19:23
Garrett weighs in on Parsons deal, training camp
05:38
Evaluating Jets options if Fields is out long-term
10:59
Analyzing Parsons, Hendrickson contract disputes
07:22
Would Saban returning to NFL coaching make sense?
04:25
What should expectations for Ward be with Titans?
16:19
Tretter speaks on collusion case, NFLPA’s future
09:14
Jones’ contract remarks on Parsons ‘unnecessary’
12:52
Hendrickson saga brings CIN ‘unwanted attention’
19:08
Is Scottie Scheffler comparable to Tiger Woods?
16:42
Would Saban consider returning to NFL coaching?
08:42
Why Scheffler deserves praise for being himself
Latest Clips
05:18
Douglass’s medal ceremony from 200m breaststroke
12:59
Great Britain dominant in men’s 4x200m free relay
02:08
Pro Football Hall of Fame could use ‘upper room’
07:44
Goodell: ‘No excuses’ for those senseless acts
11:10
McLaurin wanting a trade ‘adds to the distraction’
09:51
Brady responds to Scheffler’s views on motivation
02:59
Why Daniels is ‘the real deal’ entering year two
07:43
Douglass sets new American and championship record
14:09
PFT Draft: Most iconic sports voices
07:14
Kos follows up Olympic gold with world title
05:06
Lance ‘passed the eyeball test’ in HOF game
08:37
Qin collects second gold at worlds in 200m breast
11:25
Cowboys must call Parsons’ agent to finalize deal
11:27
What NFLPA needs out of their next leader
07:21
Curzan, Smith qualify for worlds 200m back final
08:00
Steenberben wins 100m free over O’Callaghan, Huske
02:40
Highlights: Valkyries hold off Mystics
46
Highlights: Chargers smack Lions in Canton
03:45
Hutchinson ‘can’t wait’ for return to field
01:00
Lance makes statement for Chargers’ QB2 spot
07:45
Hall of fame inductees are in ‘football heaven’
04:28
Cowboys-Eagles, Ravens-Bills kick off NFL season
17
Lance throws his second TD of night in Canton
07:09
Highlights: Utah Championship, First Round
01:09
Rookie Reed makes impression with INT
41
Lance floats first TD of 2025 to Dissly
02:46
The first play of the NFL season is... a fumble
06:24
Goodell reflects on shooting outside NFL offices
01:26
Can the Chargers dethrone the Chiefs in AFC West?
01:56
What should expectations be for Lions in 2025?
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue