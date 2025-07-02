 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Colorado Rockies
Astros at Rockies Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 2
Tennis: French Open
No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka avoids the kind of upset that has happened a lot this year
Gary Bettman
NHL, NHLPA, IOC and IIHF finalize agreement for players to participate in 2026 Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_roto_freeagencywinners_250702.jpg
Nuggets make ‘mind-blowing’ moves in free agency
nbc_bte_johndeereclassicwinner_250702.jpg
Target Thorbjornsen at +3500 to win John Deere
nbc_roto_feveraces_250702.jpg
Under is the smart play in Aces vs. Fever

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Colorado Rockies
Astros at Rockies Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 2
Tennis: French Open
No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka avoids the kind of upset that has happened a lot this year
Gary Bettman
NHL, NHLPA, IOC and IIHF finalize agreement for players to participate in 2026 Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_roto_freeagencywinners_250702.jpg
Nuggets make ‘mind-blowing’ moves in free agency
nbc_bte_johndeereclassicwinner_250702.jpg
Target Thorbjornsen at +3500 to win John Deere
nbc_roto_feveraces_250702.jpg
Under is the smart play in Aces vs. Fever

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Betting Tour de France 2025 green jersey winner

July 2, 2025 10:53 AM
Drew Dinsick analyzes the market for Tour de France points classification winner, explaining why Jasper Philipsen is his pick to take home the green jersey in 2025.

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_freeagencywinners_250702.jpg
02:06
Nuggets make ‘mind-blowing’ moves in free agency
nbc_bte_johndeereclassicwinner_250702.jpg
01:49
Target Thorbjornsen at +3500 to win John Deere
nbc_roto_feveraces_250702.jpg
01:53
Under is the smart play in Aces vs. Fever
nbc_dps_bretmccormickinterview_250702.jpg
10:58
CLE’s deal symbolizes surge in stadium relocations
nbc_dps_nbashootersdiscussion_250702.jpg
04:13
Who are the best shooters in the NBA today?
nbc_dps_detroitpistonsdiscussion_250702.jpg
05:40
Beasley probe has major implications for NBA
nbc_dps_damelillard_250702.jpg
02:39
What’s next for Lillard’s career after Bucks exit?
nbc_moto_bestofsouthwick_250701.jpg
07:07
Pro Motocross 2025: Southwick biggest moments
nbc_golf_harringtonintv_250701.jpg
10:46
Paddy: USSO, Senior Tour let me relive past glory
nbc_golf_lasassointv_250701.jpg
07:17
La Sasso: PGA Tour ‘makes my younger self scream’
nbc_dps_nbafreeagency_250701.jpg
08:43
Lillard ‘done’ as NBA star after Bucks move on
nbc_roto_rockies_250701.jpg
01:31
Avoid Rockies’ Fernandez in fantasy for now
nbc_roto_darrenwaller_250701.jpg
01:34
Projecting Waller’s fantasy value with Dolphins
nbc_roto_rodgers_250701.jpg
01:41
Rodgers, Smith finding ‘middle ground’ for offense
nbc_pft_dolphinsdysfunction_250701.jpg
04:00
Timeline of Dolphins’ dysfunction is big concern
nbc_pft_qbshotseat_250701.jpg
08:22
NFL QBs who are on the hot seat entering 2025
nbc_pft_mailbag_250701.jpg
15:06
PFT PM Mailbag: Will NFL investigate Harbaugh?
nbc_pft_18gameszn_250701.jpg
05:22
NFLPA, NFL reportedly won’t negotiate until 2026
nbc_roto_colbythomas_250701.jpg
01:22
Athletics select Thomas from Triple-A Las Vegas
nbc_roto_pena_250701.jpg
01:21
Keep tabs on Astros’ Dubon, Matthews with Pena out
nbc_pftpm_tjwattfuture_250701.jpg
09:36
Florio ‘can’t imagine’ PIT moving on from Watt
nbc_pftpm_pftnbc16years_250701.jpg
02:07
Celebrating PFT’s 16-year anniversary with NBC
nbc_pftpm_rodneyharrisonchargershof_250701.jpg
01:18
Harrison to be inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
nbc_rtf_reinforcingrules_250701.jpg
08:29
How will revenue-sharing rules be enforced?
nbc_golf_rickieintvreax_250701.jpg
10:43
John Deere a big week for Fowler, others on bubble
nbc_rtf_basicsofrevsharing_250701.jpg
09:32
Breaking down basics of NCAA revenue-sharing
nbc_dps_cowher_250701.jpg
14:59
Cowher: Steelers feel sense of ‘urgency’ this year
nbc_dps_marksnbafreeagency_250701.jpg
13:46
Turner joining Bucks, LeBron speculation continues
nbc_roto_womenswimbledonwinnerv2_250701.jpg
02:11
Evaluating women’s outright winner at Wimbledon
napheesa_(2).jpg
01:37
How to bet on Clark, Collier in Fever-Lynx clash