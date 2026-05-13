Reese fitting in well with the Dream

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: Truist Championship - First Round
2026 PGA Championship odds, betting: Expert picks, predictions, favorites, and a long shot
NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen
Legge could become the first woman to complete racing’s ‘Double’ at Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600
NCAA Football: Alabama at Missouri
All-American RB Ahmad Hardy discharged after shooting, heads back to Missouri to begin recovery

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcgoal3_260513.jpg
Savinho makes it 3-0 for Man City against Palace
nbc_moto_t24_roczenwhatsnextv2_260513.jpg
What’s next for Roczen after 450 Supercross title?
nbc_moto_t24_roczenongatepickv2_260513.jpg
Roczen details decision behind gate pick in finale

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: Truist Championship - First Round
2026 PGA Championship odds, betting: Expert picks, predictions, favorites, and a long shot
NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen
Legge could become the first woman to complete racing’s ‘Double’ at Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600
NCAA Football: Alabama at Missouri
All-American RB Ahmad Hardy discharged after shooting, heads back to Missouri to begin recovery

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcgoal3_260513.jpg
Savinho makes it 3-0 for Man City against Palace
nbc_moto_t24_roczenwhatsnextv2_260513.jpg
What’s next for Roczen after 450 Supercross title?
nbc_moto_t24_roczenongatepickv2_260513.jpg
Roczen details decision behind gate pick in finale

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Watch Now

Reese fitting in well with the Dream

May 13, 2026 02:47 PM
Natalie Esquire and Terrika Foster-Brasby react to the Atlanta Dream starting the season 2-0 and how Angel Reese has contributed so far with her new team.

Related Videos

nbc_wnba_porfirenylib_260513_2.jpg
12:06
Fire starting season with a flourish
nbc_wnba_azziwings_260513.jpg
10:10
Should No. 1 pick Fudd be starting for Wings?
nbc_wnba_minphx_260512.jpg
02:48
HLs: Lynx storm back to beat Mercury
nbc_wnba_nylvpor_260512.jpg
01:54
HLs: Fire edge Liberty on Barker’s buzzer beater
nbc_wnba_atlvdal_260512.jpg
01:57
HLs: Reese, Gray power Dream to victory over Wings
nbc_bte_mystics_260511.jpg
01:32
Mystics’ odds to reach playoffs not optimal yet
nbc_wnba_nylwas_260510.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Liberty overcome the Mystics in OT
nbc_wnba_sunstorm_260510.jpg
01:59
HLs: Brown hits 5 three-pointers as Storm rout Sun
nbc_wnba_acesphxhl_260509.jpg
01:52
HLs: Mercury thrash Aces on ring night
nbc_wnba_wingsaces_260509.jpg
02:03
HLs: Wings, Bueckers get close win vs Fever, Clark
nbc_wnba_wasvtor_260508.jpg
02:33
HLs: Mystics hold on to spoil Tempo’s WNBA debut
nbc_wnba_convnyl_260508.jpg
01:59
HLs: Liberty tip off WNBA season by torching Sun
nbc_roto_wnbacoty_260508.jpg
01:39
Breaking down WNBA Coach of the Year market
wnba_new_thumbnail.jpg
01:30
Who can challenge Wilson for WNBA DPOY?
nbc_wnba_top3roy_260507.jpg
02:23
Fudd, Miles headline early WNBA ROY predictions
nbc_roto_top3mvp_260506.jpg
02:00
WNBA MVP candidates for the 2026 season
nbc_wnba_top5contenders_260506.jpg
03:05
Are the Wings a top contender for 2026 WNBA title?
nbc_bte_wnbaroy_260504.jpg
01:52
Fudd, Miles have good case as WNBA ROY bets
nbc_bte_wnbamvpv2_260504.jpg
01:53
Evaluating 2026 WNBA MVP betting market
nbc_bte_wnbachampfaves_260504.jpg
01:34
Aces trail only Liberty in WNBA title odds
nbc_wnba_promo_260502.jpg
30
WNBA rejoins the legendary women of NBC
nbc_horse_suebirdintv_260502.jpg
01:49
Bird on her 2026 Derby pick, upcoming WNBA season
nbc_wnba_martaint_260501.jpg
04:41
Suarez excited to play in the Bay for Valkyries
nbc_roto_wnba_260430.jpg
01:16
Lynx, Dream have big questions heading into season
dnp_nbc_wnba_kikirice_260428.jpg
03:19
Rice excited to help build franchise in Toronto
nbc_wnba_gabbyjaquezint_260422.jpg
03:22
Sky’s Jaquez prepares for WNBA rookie season
dnp_nbc_wnba_nellcircuitint_260422.jpg
02:13
Angloma wants to bring passion, energy to Sun
betts_dugalic_raw_260421.jpg
06:40
Betts, Dugalic excited to reunite in Washington
nbc_wnba_wilsonboston_260421.jpg
07:05
Wilson, Boston become highest paid WNBA players
nbc_wnba_agencywins_260421.jpg
21:25
Dream, Sky headline WNBA Free Agency winners

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_mcgoal3_260513.jpg
01:36
Savinho makes it 3-0 for Man City against Palace
nbc_moto_t24_roczenwhatsnextv2_260513.jpg
04:40
What’s next for Roczen after 450 Supercross title?
nbc_moto_t24_roczenongatepickv2_260513.jpg
06:28
Roczen details decision behind gate pick in finale
nbc_roto_donovanmitchell_260513.jpg
01:27
Cavs getting stout play from Mitchell in semis
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_260513.jpg
01:35
Marmoush’s strike doubles City’s lead over Palace
nbc_pl_mcgoal1v2_260513.jpg
01:40
Foden sets up Semenyo for Man City’s opener
nbc_pl_mccry_260513.jpg
09:27
Extended HLs: Man City v. Crystal Palace MWK 37
nbc_moto_t24_roczenonteam_260513.jpg
15:28
How Roczen helped take Suzuki to new heights
nbc_roto_ajaymitchell_260513.jpg
01:43
Mitchell the ‘unsung hero’ for Thunder in playoffs
nbc_roto_victorwembanyama_260513.jpg
01:20
Wemby continues to lead Spurs with dominant play
nbc_roto_baileyobertwins_260513.jpg
01:41
Twins’ Ober worth streaming in ‘right matchups’
nbc_roto_buckyirving_260513.jpg
01:31
Irving’s potential workload is a concern
nbc_roto_emekaegbuka_260513.jpg
01:30
Egbuka expected to make ‘huge strides’ in 2026
nbc_roto_georgepickens_260513.jpg
01:32
Don’t panic on Pickens skipping voluntary workouts
nbc_roto_anthonyvolpe_260513.jpg
01:51
Volpe only worth considering in deeper leagues
nbc_roto_jaredjones_260513.jpg
01:41
Stash Pirates SP Jones ‘now’ in fantasy leagues
nbc_nba_mannixgiannis_260513.jpg
08:08
Giannis trade rumors beginning to heat up again
nbc_rtf_big10spring_260513.jpg
01:33
Looking ahead to Big Ten spring meetings
nbc_rtf_lanekiffin_260513.jpg
09:48
Kiffin cites recruiting challenges at Ole Miss
nbc_rtf_notredameusc_260513.jpg
07:58
What is the future of Notre Dame-USC rivalry?
nbc_rtf_stevesarkisian_260513.jpg
07:15
Sarkisian calls out Ole Miss’s academic standard
CSUInternational5-13.jpg
11:38
Is 2026 the NFL’s best international slate ever?
CalebSimms5-13.jpg
09:14
Analyzing the NFL division favorite odds
USATSI_28940405_copy.jpg
01:32
Why there’s an edge with Spurs, Game 6 Under
CSUBreece5-13.jpg
08:15
Where does Hall rank among the NFL’s best RBs?
nbc_mlb_cc_jacobmiz_260513.jpg
02:48
Misiorowski has ceiling to become MLB’s best SP
nbc_mlb_cc_dodgers_260513.jpg
01:00
Dodgers ‘shouldn’t be worried’ about Padres
nbc_mlb_cc_ccreturnmil_260513.jpg
03:41
Sabathia reflects historic 2008 run with Brewers
nbc_bte_pgapastwinners_260513.jpg
02:12
How to bet top finishing past PGA winner
nbc_bte_mosstwins_260513.jpg
01:58
Assessing a ‘confusing’ most wins market