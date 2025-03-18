Elite depth a good sign for women’s college hoops

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Anderson
NCAA Tournament - McNeese State vs Clemson Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
NCAA Basketball: Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship-Houston vs Arizona
NCAA Tournament - SIUE vs. Houston Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
Wisconsin Badgers' John Tonje
NCAA Tournament - Montana vs. Wisconsin Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_golf_jordans_250318.jpg
Improved health not yet translating for Spieth
nbc_golf_sirakintvv2_250318.jpg
McIlroy, Scheffler ‘no-brainer’ Masters favorites
nbc_cbb_cinderellastalk_250318.jpg
Drake, High Point are Cinderella candidates

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Anderson
NCAA Tournament - McNeese State vs Clemson Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
NCAA Basketball: Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship-Houston vs Arizona
NCAA Tournament - SIUE vs. Houston Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
Wisconsin Badgers' John Tonje
NCAA Tournament - Montana vs. Wisconsin Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_golf_jordans_250318.jpg
Improved health not yet translating for Spieth
nbc_golf_sirakintvv2_250318.jpg
McIlroy, Scheffler ‘no-brainer’ Masters favorites
nbc_cbb_cinderellastalk_250318.jpg
Drake, High Point are Cinderella candidates

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Watch Now

Elite depth a good sign for women’s college hoops

March 18, 2025 02:54 PM
Caitlin Clark is out of college basketball, but the women’s game is only getting better with the many title contenders in the field for the 2025 NCAA Tournament.