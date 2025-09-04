 Skip navigation
Angel Reese records 23rd double-double this season and the Sky top the Sun 88-64 to snap 4-game skid

  
Published September 4, 2025 01:23 AM

CHICAGO — Angel Reese had 18 points and 13 rebounds for her 23rd double-double this season, Kamilla Cardoso scored 16 points, and the Chicago Sky beat the Connecticut Sun 88-64 on Wednesday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

Chicago (10-30) improved to 6-15 at home, while Connecticut (10-31) dropped to 4-17 on the road this season. Both teams had already been eliminated from playoff contention.

Tina Charles was 8-for-13 shooting and led Connecticut with 19, passing Diana Taurasi (3,341) for the most made field goals in WNBA history with 3,347. Saniya Rivers added 16 points.

Kia Nurse added 12 points, and Rachel Banham and Elizabeth Williams each scored 10 for Chicago. Banham made two 3-pointers to move into second place in franchise history with 82 in a single season, trailing Marina Mabrey’s 89.

Chicago scored the opening eight points of the game and led throughout. It was 30-10 after the opening minute of the second quarter and 42-27 at halftime. The Sky shot 51.7% from the field in the first half and 11 of 13 at the free-throw line.

The Sun had won the last five road meetings in the series, dating to the 2023 season.