Cheyenne Parker-Tyus returns to the court after giving birth, joins red-hot Las Vegas Aces

HENDERSON, Nev. — Cheyenne Parker-Tyus, who has not played this season because she was pregnant with her second child, has been activated by the red-hot Las Vegas Aces.

Parker-Tyus is expected to suit up for a home finale against the Chicago Sky. NaLyssa Smith (concussion) is questionable.

Parker-Tyus, an 11-year veteran, has averaged 9.1 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Sky and Dream. She was an All-Star in 2023, averaging career highs of 15.0 points and 6.7 rebounds. Last season, Parker-Tyus averaged 9.2 points and 4.8 rebounds in 25 games for Atlanta.

She signed with the Aces knowing she would miss nearly the entire season because of her pregnancy. Parker-Tyus, 33, gave birth to her son, Yoshua, on July 1.

She joins the Aces with two games remaining in their season. They have won a franchise-record 14 consecutive games, tied for fourth best in WNBA history, and could be the No. 2 seed entering the playoffs.