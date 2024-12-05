 Skip navigation
Report: Jewell Loyd requests trade from Seattle after investigation into Storm shows no bullying

  
Published December 5, 2024 12:46 PM
Sep 11, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (24) reacts against the LA Sparks in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jewell Loyd has asked to be traded from Seattle.

The six-time WNBA All-Star and two-time Olympic champion requested a trade, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to talk publicly on the matter.

Loyd’s request for a trade came hours after the Storm completed an investigation into internal allegations of workplace policy violations by the coaching staff.

“No findings of policy violations or any discrimination, harassment or bullying,” a statement from the team said. “To protect the integrity of the process, and to preserve confidentiality, we chose not to comment while the investigation was ongoing. The Storm will continue to provide a work environment in which all individuals are treated with respect.”

The Storm hired outside counsel to investigate the allegations upon receiving notice of the complaints.

The trade request and investigation was first reported by the Chicago Sun-Times. Loyd is from Chicago.

Loyd has played her entire career in Seattle and helped the team win two WNBA championships since she was drafted No. 1 in 2015 by the franchise. She won the league’s Rookie of the Year that season.

The 31-year-old guard has played for Noelle Quinn over the last three-plus seasons after being her teammate from 2016-18.

Seattle made a huge splash in free agency last offseason, adding Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith to the roster. The Storm lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Las Vegas Aces.