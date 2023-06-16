Betting Jared Shuster’s strikeout prop vs the Colorado Rockies

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down his best bet in the Colorado Rockies vs Atlanta Braves matchup, a strikeout prop on Jared Shuster .

I will run it back on a Braves’ pitcher as the road Rockies are normally a good fade when it comes to strikeout props.

Jared Shuster ‘s made four home starts this season and totaled 0, 4, 5 and 7 strikeouts in those games, going 2-2 to the Over 4.5 Ks. After zero strikeouts in his previous start against Washington over 5.0 innings, Shuster has a positive matchup with the road Rockies.

I played AJ Smith-Shawver Over 4.5 Ks yesterday and he recorded six, cashing the Over and making it seven-straight starting pitchers at home to record five or more strikeouts against Colorado and 12 of the previous 14 (85.7%)!

However, Shuster is a LHP. On the year, Colorado has struck out five or more times to the starting LHP in 9 out of 12 (75%) road games and five-straight. The past nine LHP at home totaled at least four Ks versus Colorado, so Shuster has a good chance for at least four Ks.

Colorado has the fourth-worst batting average versus LHP (.229), the third-most strikeouts (193) and 9th-fewest walks (50). The Rockies road numbers are very similar, so give me Shuster Over 4.5 strikeouts at home.

Shuster’s pitched at least 5.0 innings in five-straight games and allowed three or fewer earned runs in each game during that span. I expect 5.0 to 6.0 innings from Shuster and at least five Ks at home.

I played Shuster Over 4.5 Ks at +120 odds and would go down to -110 on this.

Pick: Jared Shuster Over 4.5 Ks (Risk 1u)

