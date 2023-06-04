How to bet the Cardinals vs Pirates matchup on Peacock

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down his best bet in the Peacock broadcast between the St. Louis Cardinals at the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Cardinals (-150) at Pirates (+130): O/U 9.5

The rubber match between the Cardinals and Pirates lands on Peacock and should be an interesting NL Central matchup with two veteran pitchers.

The Pirates are attempting to earn a three-game home sweep over the Cardinals after two-straight comebacks that started in the sixth and seventh innings.

However, both teams are trending in different directions over the last five games with their respective pitchers and that benefits the Cardinals.

St. Louis has won five-straight with Miles Mikolas on the mound and he owns a 1.39 ERA, .188 OBA and 3-0 record during that span. On the other hand, Pittsburgh has lost four of the past five Rich Hill starts and he sports a 1-3 record with a 5.47 ERA and .271 OBA.

The Cardinals are top 12 in BA, OPS, OPB and SLG against LHP this season and have great numbers against Hill. Pittsburgh’s 43-year-old LHP has a current .368 OBA and 19.7 K% against Hill over 66 plate appearances.

Give me the Cardinals on the ML at -150 odds to avoid the sweep. Anything after -150 would be risking 1 unit for a lower return.

Pick: Cardinals ML (1u)

Start off your Sunday with MLB Sunday leadoff on Peacock featuring exclusive games with no blackout restrictions. Check out the schedule now to see if your favorite team is playing and join for one low annual fee.

DON’T FORGET TO CHECK OUT OUR BETTING TOOLS:

Live Odds: NFL | NBA | MLB | CFB | CBB | NHL Player Props: NFL | NBA | MLB | CFB | CBB | NHL

Top Trends: NFL | NBA | MLB | CFB | CBB | NHL Predictions: NFL | NBA | MLB | CFB | CBB | NHL