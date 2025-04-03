Diamondbacks at Yankees prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for April 3

Its Thursday, April 3 and the Diamondbacks (4-2) are in the Big Apple looking for the three-game sweep of the Yankees.

Merrill Kelly is slated to take the mound for Arizona against Carlos Carrasco for New York.

Zach Gallen was the story last night as the veteran hurler tossed 6.2 innings of three-hit ball while striking out 13. Arizona pitchers struck out 16 Yankees in total on the night. Aaron Judge, Ben Rice, and Jasson Dominguez each K’d three times. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. ripped his second home run of the season in the first inning off of Carlos Rodon.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Diamondbacks at Yankees

Date: Thursday, April 3, 2025

Time: 7:05PM EST

Site: Yankee Stadium

City: New York, NY

Network/Streaming: Dbacks.TV, YES

Odds for the Diamondbacks at the Yankees

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Diamondbacks (-109), Yankees (-110)

Spread: Yankees 1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Diamondbacks at Yankees

Pitching matchup for April 3, 2025: Merrill Kelly vs. Carlos Carrasco

Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (1-0, 1.69 ERA)

Last outing: 3/28 vs. Cubs - 5.1 IP, 1ER, 3H, 4BB, 1K Yankees: Carlos Carrasco (0-0, 13.50 ERA)

Last outing: 3/29 vs. Milwaukee - 2 IP, 3ER, 5H, 0BB, 2Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Diamondbacks at Yankees

The Yankees have struck out 30 times in the last 2 games

Anthony Volpe has 4 hits this season and all are home runs

has 4 hits this season and all are home runs Arizona picked up just three hits in yesterday’s win

The Yankees are 3-2 overall this season and 3-2 on the Run Line

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Diamondbacks and the Yankees

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Diamondbacks and the Yankees:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Arizona Diamondbacks at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

