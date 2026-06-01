Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for June 1

The Dodgers (38-21) and Diamondbacks (31-27) meet at Chase Field for the second series of the season between the two. Los Angeles swept Arizona to open the year and is 6.5 games ahead of the Diamondbacks for the NL West lead.

Arizona is on a three-game losing streak at the hands of Seattle to follow up a season-long five-game winning streak. The Diamondbacks were outscored 15-8 to Seattle and lost two of the three contests in extra innings. When the Dodgers and Diamondbacks teams met in March, Arizona was outscored 16-8. The Diamondbacks offense wasn’t cooking then and isn’t lately with a .196 batting average over the last five games (27th).

Los Angeles has won seven of the past eight games and finished May 18-10 overall. The Dodgers offense has been hot and outscored their opponents 56-21 over the last eight games. In the previous week (5 games), the Dodgers are hitting .317 as a team (3rd) with the most home runs (15) and third-fewest strikeouts (32).

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game details & how to watch Dodgers at Diamondbacks



Date: Monday, June 1, 2026

Time: 9:40 PM EST

Site: Chase Field

City: Phoenix, AZ

Network/Streaming: MLB TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Dodgers at the Diamondbacks

The latest odds as of Monday:



Moneyline: Los Angeles Dodgers (-168), Arizona Diamondbacks (+139)

Spread: Diamondbacks +1.5 (-120), Dodgers -1.5 (-101)

Total: 9.0

Probable starting pitchers for Dodgers at Diamondbacks



Monday’s pitching matchup (June 1): Emmet Sheehan vs. Eduardo Rodriguez



Diaondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez

2026 stats: 66.1 IP, 5-1, 2.31 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 49 Ks, 25 BB



Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan

2026 Stats: 51.2 IP, 3-1, 4.70 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 59 Ks, 14 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not



The Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani is hitting .280 with 58 hits and 102 total bases over 207 at-bats

is hitting .280 with 58 hits and 102 total bases over 207 at-bats The Dodgers’ Kyle Tucker is hitting .242 with 50 hits and 45 strikeouts over 207 at-bats

is hitting .242 with 50 hits and 45 strikeouts over 207 at-bats The Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll is hitting .287 with 58 hits and 108 total bases over 202 at-bats

is hitting .287 with 58 hits and 108 total bases over 202 at-bats The Diamondbacks’ Geraldo Perdomo is hitting .224 with 43 hits and 30 strikeouts over 192 at-bats

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers at Diamondbacks



The Dodgers are 32-27 ATS

The Diamondbacks are 35-23 ATS, ranking fourth-best

The Dodgers are 34-22 to the Under, ranking second-best

The Diamondbacks are 28-27-3 to the Over

The Dodgers are 17-11 ATS as the road team, ranking fourth-best

The Diamondbacks are 16-10 ATS as the home team, ranking fourth-best

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Dodgers and the Diamondbacks

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Diamondbacks and the Dodgers:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dodgers at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Under on the Game Total of 9.0

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