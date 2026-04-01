Guardians vs. Dodgers Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 1

The Cleveland Guardians (3-3) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (4-1) meet on Wednesday for the nightcap on MLB TV. The series is tied at one apiece after the Dodgers won 4-1 yesterday following Monday’s 4-2 loss.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is back on the mound for the Dodgers. In his 2026 debut, Yamamoto tossed six strikeouts over 6.0 innings and gave up two runs on five hits and 95 pitches. The Dodgers have scored 20 runs over their four wins and two runs in their lone loss.

Gavin Williams makes his second start of the year for Cleveland after a season opening loss. Williams pitched 5.0 innings and recorded seven strikeouts to six walks over 89 pitches in Seattle. Cleveland has yet to go on a two-game winning or losing streak yet this season.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game details & how to watch Guardians at Dodgers

Date: Wednesday, April 1, 2025

Time: 8:20PM EST

Site: Dodger Stadium

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: MLB TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Guardians at the Dodgers

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Los Angeles Dodgers (-271), Cleveland Guardians (+218)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5 (-120), Guardians +1.5 (+100)

Total: 8.0

Probable starting pitchers for Guardians at Dodgers

Wednesday’s pitching matchup (April 1): Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Gavin Williams

Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Season totals: 6.0 IP, 1-0, 3.00 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 6 Ks, 0 BB

Guardians: Gavin Williams

Season totals: 5.0 IP, 0-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 7 Ks, 6 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not!

The Guardians’ Bo Naylor is hitting .067 with one hit over 15 at-bats

The Guardians’ Rhys Hoskins is hitting .400 with four hits over 10 at-bats

The Dodgers’ Mookie Betts is hitting .158 with three hits over 19 at-bats

The Dodgers’ Max Muncy is hitting .364 with four hits over 11 at-bats

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Brewers at Yankees

The Dodgers are 2-3 ATS this season

The Guardians are 3-3 ATS this season

The Dodgers are 3-2 to the Under this season

The Guardians are 3-3 to the O/U this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Reds and the Pirates

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Pirates and the Reds:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dodgers at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 8.0

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