Phillies at Dodgers - NLDS Game 4 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats

All season, Kyle Schwarber has set the tone for the Philadelphia Phillies’ offense. He had a monster regular season smashing a career-high 56 home runs in leading the team to a National League East title. The playoffs apparently are no different. After going hitless in the first two games of the series in Philly - both losses - the veteran crushed a fourth inning pitch from Yoshinobu Yamamoto in Game 3 almost out of Dodger Stadium. That tied the game at one and from there the Phillies rolled to an 8-2 win to claw back into their Best-of-5 series against the Dodgers.

Los Angeles still leads the series two games to one, but did that one mighty swing steal the momentum of the series? Expect an answer to that question tonight as the two teams take the field in Southern California for Game 4. Game 1 starter Cristopher Sánchez is slated to take the mound for Philadelphia against Game 1 reliever Tyler Glasnow of Los Angeles.

Lets dive into Game 4 and see what the numbers tell us.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Phillies at Dodgers - NLDS Game 4

Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025

Time: 6:08PM EST

Site: Dodger Stadium

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: TBS / truTV

Odds for NLDS Game 4 - Phillies at Dodgers

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Philadelphia Phillies (+108), Los Angeles Dodgers (-131)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5 (+158)

Total: 7.5 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Phillies at Dodgers - NLDS Game 4

Pitching matchup for October 9, 2025: Cristopher Sánchez vs. Tyler Glasnow

Phillies: Cristopher Sánchez

Last outing: 10/4 vs. Dodgers - 5.2 IP, 2ER, 4H, 2 BB, 8Ks

Sanchez has struck out a at least 6 in each of his last 5 starts Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow

Last outing: 10/4 at Philadelphia - 1.2 IP, 0 ER, 2H, 2BB, 2Ks

Glasnow has appeared in 5 games since the start of September but pitched just 23.1 innings

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Phillies at Dodgers - Game 4

Teoscar Hernandez is hitting .333 (5-15) with 2 HRs in his career against Sanchez

is hitting .333 (5-15) with 2 HRs in his career against Sanchez Shohei Ohtani is hitting just .211 (4-19) in his career against Sanchez

is hitting just .211 (4-19) in his career against Sanchez Kyle Schwarber is 2-13 (.154) in his career against Glasnow

is 2-13 (.154) in his career against Glasnow The only Philadelphia Phillies’ player to have gone yard against Glasnow in their career is Max Kepler



Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s Game 4 between the Phillies and the Dodgers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Phillies and the Dodgers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia Phillies at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.5.

