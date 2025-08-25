 Skip navigation
All Scores

Rays at Guardians Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 25

  
Published August 25, 2025 01:12 PM

It’s Monday, August 25 and the Rays (63-67) are in Cleveland to take on the Guardians (64-65). Ian Seymour is slated to take the mound for Tampa Bay against Tanner Bibee for Cleveland.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Rays at Guardians

  • Date: Monday, August 25, 2025
  • Time: 6:40PM EST
  • Site: Progressive Field
  • City: Cleveland, OH
  • Network/Streaming: FDSNSUN, CLEG, FS1

Odds for the Rays at the Guardians

The latest odds as of Monday:

  • Moneyline: Rays (+126), Guardians (-150)
  • Spread: Guardians -1.5
  • Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rays at Guardians

  • Pitching matchup for August 25, 2025: Ian Seymour vs. Tanner Bibee
    • Rays: Ian Seymour, (1-0, 3.86 ERA)
      Last outing: 18.00 ERA, 6 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts
    • Guardians: Tanner Bibee, (9-9, 4.62 ERA)
      Last outing: 6.35 ERA, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rays at Guardians

  • Cleveland is 0-5 in the last 5 games
  • Cleveland is 1-8 in the last 9 games
  • Tampa Bay is 2-4 in the last 6 games
  • Tampa Bay is 5-5 in the last 10 games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rays and the Guardians

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Rays and the Guardians:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Tampa Bay Rays at +1.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Cleveland Guardians Primary Logo Cleveland Guardians Tampa Bay Rays Primary Logo Tampa Bay Rays MLB Tampa Bay Rays Photo Day Ian Seymour Bibee.jpg Tanner Bibee